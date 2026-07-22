Carnelian Asset Management gets MF licence; Nippon Life Q1 profit jumps 27%

Carnelian Asset Management receives MF licence

Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors on Wednesday announced receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its mutual fund business. The firm plans to offer both active and passive funds. "(The MF licence will allow the firm) to cater to a broader investor base, offering reliable investment solutions based on active as well as passive strategies through equity, debt and hybrid products," the company said in a release. Founded in 2019 by Vikas Khemani, Manoj Bahety and Swati Khemani, the firm currently manages over Rs 18,300 crore across PMS, AIFs and offshore investment strategies.

Nippon Life India reports 27% jump in Q1 profit

Nippon Life India Asset Management on Wednesday reported net profit of Rs 503 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2027, a 27 per cent jump from the same quarter last year. The profit was supported by a similar rise in revenue from operations from Rs 607 crore in Q1 FY 2026 to Rs 767 crore in Q1 FY 2027. The company said its average mutual fund assets under management (AUM) grew 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 to Rs 7.5 trillion. The quarterly systematic flows rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 11,030 crore.