CAS review: Nifty Capital Market index jumps 2%; Angel One, BSE lead rally

Capital Markets-related stocks today

Shares of capital market-related companies including stock exchanges, broking firms and asset management companies (AMCs) were in focus, rallying up to 7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deals following reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to review derivative trading prices.

Nifty Capital Market index rallied nearly 2 per cent to 5,448.80 on the NSE in intra-day deals. At 09:27 AM, the Capital Market index was up 1.5 per cent at 5,439.80, compared to a 0.17 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past six trading days, the Nifty Capital Market index underperformed the market, falling 3.2 per cent against a 1.4 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

On Friday, Angel One surged 8 per cent in intra-day deals, while BSE soared 5 per cent on the NSE in intra-day deals. Motilal Oswal Financial Services , Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), KFIN Technologies and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) were up 2 per cent each.

Why are Capital Market stocks gaining today?

According to a Business Standard report, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to issue a consultation paper in a week proposing changes to the methodology used for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts, following feedback on the recently rolled-out closing auction session (CAS) mechanism.

Separately, exchanges also modified certain norms in CAS, wherein the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed between 3-3:15 pm could be used to determine the reference price of stock and index futures. READ MORE

The move comes after major uproar from traders and other market players who cited sharp price spikes and distortions during the 20-minute CAS window, implemented from August 3.

Jefferies – Capital Markets Monitor

Industry's August 2026 index options premium ADTO of ₹53,900 crore was the lowest since February 2026. Options ADTO fell 20 per cent MoM led by uncertainty around CAS as highlighted in our mid-month expert session. Other derivative products such as index futures and stock future & option (F&O) also witnessed a decline in August 2026. Industry cash ADTO was flat MoM.

BSE's August 2026 ADTO of ₹18,700 crore was down 26 per cent MoM due to CAS and an additional expiry in the base. Its P/N ratio increased to 12.2 bps in August 2026 vs 10.9 bps last month, analysts at Jefferies said in a report.

August 2026 was dominated by expiry day volatility following the introduction of CAS. This adversely impacted equity options turnover and contracts, which is negative for BSE and Groww. MCX's options/futures average daily turnover (ADTO) grew 15 per cent/32 per cent month-on-month (MoM) led by rise in Gold/Silver prices. Equity flow market share fell for ICICI AMC and HDFC AMC, while NAM continued to grow. For depositories, average delivered quantities improved in August 2026 (+10 per cent MoM), the brokerage firm said.