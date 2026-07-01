Cash market turnover declines in June after touching 22-month high in May

Trading activity in the equity cash segment cooled in June after climbing to a 22-month high in May, as investors turned cautious amid the absence of fresh market triggers. Average daily turnover (ADTV) in the cash segment across the NSE and BSE declined 7 per cent month-on-month to ₹1.41 trillion in June. The decline followed three consecutive months of gains.

In contrast, average daily turnover in the futures and options (F&O) segment rose 3 per cent month-on-month to ₹500.6 trillion, largely aided by a spike in activity during the month's final expiry sessions.

Market participants said the decline in cash market turnover was largely sentiment-driven rather than indicative of a structural slowdown. After a strong rally over the preceding months, particularly in mid-cap stocks, June lacked fresh catalysts to sustain trading interest, prompting some profit booking and lower investor participation.

"The moderation in cash market turnover in June appears to be largely sentiment-driven rather than structural. After a strong improvement over the previous two to three months, especially in the mid-cap segment, the market lacked fresh triggers in June and equities remained under pressure, leading to some profit booking and lower trading activity. I don't think too much should be read into a single month's decline," said Prakarsh Gagdani, founder of Soaring Peaks Capital.

Gagdani added that the outlook for cash market volumes remains constructive. "With easing crude oil prices and progress in the monsoon, investor participation could improve. These factors should provide fresh triggers for the cash market, and trading volumes are likely to stabilise or recover over the coming weeks," he said.

The apparent surge in headline derivatives turnover, however, masked a softer underlying trend, according to market participants, who noted that F&O activity remained largely subdued for the better part of June. The late-month spike was driven primarily by a heavy concentration of trading volumes during the final week.

Going forward, market participants expect the Reserve Bank of India's revised bank guarantee norms for proprietary trading firms and stockbrokers to be a key determinant of derivatives volumes. From July onwards, the central bank has mandated that all bank guarantees issued to entities trading in the capital markets must be fully collateralised, with at least 50 per cent in cash.