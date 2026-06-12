Cautious outlook for PI Industries despite Kumiai Chemical earnings upgrade

PI Industries is the custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) partner and supplies the active ingredient to Kumiai, which sells it under the AXEEV brand globally. Shares of PI Industries gained about 7 per cent following the Kumiai announcement earlier this week. However, they gave up some gains as the Japanese company retained its FY26 guidance, instead of raising it, despite the strong performance in H1FY26.

Pratik Tholiya and Shikhar Shah of Dolat Capital believe that Kumiai's sharp upward revision to H1FY26 earnings underscores the continued strength of AXEEV demand, suggesting robust near-term order flows across the pyroxasulfone value chain, which is positive for PI Industries. However, the decision to retain FY26 guidance despite the strong H1 performance highlights management's expectation of heightened competitive intensity following the entry of generic pyroxasulfone products into the US market.

There could be volume gains from the product given geographic expansion and market penetration, but this could come at the cost of pricing and margins as generics gain traction in the medium term.

The brokerage has underlined the need for product diversification and new launches to offset pressure on profitability from pyroxasulfone. It has an "accumulate" rating and has marginally raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 3 per cent each to factor in higher pyroxasulfone volumes in H1. The brokerage has revised its target price upwards to ₹3,208.

Some brokerages had cut their earnings estimates for PI Industries after a disappointing fourth quarter and FY26. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter fell 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while the decline for FY26 was 16 per cent. The revenue dip was largely on account of lower CSM export revenues, which fell 15 per cent due to weak volumes caused by subdued global agrochemical demand and delays in customer delivery schedules. The CSM business accounts for three-fourths of PI Industries' revenue.

Given the weak export volumes and lack of operating leverage, the company's margins fell 400 basis points to 22 per cent in the fourth quarter.

While FY26 was a washout for PI Industries, management is confident of a recovery and has guided for high single-digit to low double-digit top-line growth in FY27. The gains in the current year are expected to be driven by a revival in the CSM export business alongside continued momentum in the domestic branded segment.

Notwithstanding this optimism, the trajectory of the global agrochemical market and the broader geopolitical environment remain key variables that could materially influence PI Industries' business performance during FY27, pointed out Manish Choraghe of Keynote Research. The brokerage has maintained a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,924.

Emkay Research has built in low double-digit revenue growth for FY27, factoring in management's guidance. It has, however, cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share estimates by 19 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. It has retained a "reduce" rating and cut the target price by 7 per cent to ₹2,800.