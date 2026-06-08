CCL Products surges 8% in weak market; should you buy, hold or sell?

CCL Products share price

Share price of CCL Products (India) moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹1,171.50 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the tea & coffee company hit a 52-week high of ₹1,216.80 on May 7, 2026.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 01:41 PM; CCL Products (India) stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹1,157, as compared to 0.77 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 12-fold. A combined 3.16 million equity shares representing 2.4 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

CCL Products (India) overview, Q4 results

CCL Products (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and export of instant coffee, primarily catering to B2B and private label customers. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India and Vietnam, with marketing and distribution presence through its subsidiary in Switzerland.

In the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26); the group achieved a turnover of ₹1,226.39 crore as compared to ₹839.65 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, achieving a growth of 46 per cent. The EBITDA grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹193.76 crore as against ₹167.1 crore, the net profit up 12 per cent YoY at ₹114.53 crore.

As far as green coffee prices are concerned, they remain to be stable as of now, which is a good sign. The Brazilian crop is around the corner. And with the positive news of good supplies, the management has a belief that the prices could further soften in the coming months.

READ | ICICI Securities bullish on defence sector; bets on HAL, Solar, ASTM, BEL The Middle East crisis does pose a challenge with a bit of supply disruptions and energy price increase, but the management in Q4 earnings conference call said they have managed the situation well and do not see much of disruption going forward.

Should you Buy, Hold or Sell CCL Products (India) Stock?

CCL Products delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with revenue rising 46 per cent YoY, driven by robust 18 per cent volume growth and healthy demand across segments. The Continental brand continues to gain market share, supported by expansion into key markets such as Delhi and Mumbai. With capacity utilisation at 65 per cent, the company has ample headroom to support future growth, according to analysts at Axis Direct.

Despite the near-term pressure, the management has guided for 15 per cent growth in EBITDA supported by healthy volumes and cost efficiencies. Management highlighted that green coffee prices stabilized during the quarter, signalling a favourable shift in the cost environment. Global coffee prices have already declined by more than 23 per cent from their record highs, supported by improving supplies and a strong Brazilian harvest.

With Brazil delivering a robust crop and global coffee availability improving, prices are likely to soften further in the coming months. The moderation in global Robusta prices is expected to ease raw material cost pressures and support margin recovery, benefiting FMCG companies like CCL Products with exposure to the instant coffee category, the brokerage firm said.

Axis Direct expects demand momentum to remain strong over the medium- to long-term, supported by existing customer traction, new client additions, capacity expansion, and optimal utilization across plants. CCL is likely to deliver robust volume growth over the next 3–4 years, led by aggressive capacity ramp-up. The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on CCL Products with a target price of ₹1,185 per share. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.