Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CCL Products, Titagarh Rail are top trading picks by Sharekhan for May 28

Titagarh Rail has been in a medium term uptrend. After a sharp run up the stock has been consolidating in a range and has formed a Triangle pattern on the hourly time frame chart.

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
Web Exclusive

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CCL Products
 
CCL Products was in a downtrend and corrected ~20 per cent from the highs of Rs 690 to Rs 550. The correction was a five wave decline. On the weekly charts the stock formed a Hammer pattern after a sharp decline. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The candlestick pattern suggests a trend reversal. The Daily Momentum indicator has triggered a positive crossover which is a Buy signal. 

The upmove has been accompanied with above average volume suggesting strong hands getting into the stock. We expect the stock to retrace and target levels of Rs 620 – 636. 

A stop loss of Rs 578 should be maintained for the long positions.

Titagarh Rail Systems

The stock has been in a medium term uptrend. After a sharp run up the stock has been consolidating in a range and has formed a Triangle pattern on the hourly time frame chart. A triangle pattern is a Trend continuation pattern and we expect it to breakout on the upside. 

The pattern target is placed at Rs 1,350 with potential to stretch towards Rs 1,425 as well. Stop loss should be maintained at Rs 1,190 for the long positions. 

The hourly momentum indicator is also suggesting that it could start a new cycle on the upside. Thus, the stock presents a favourable risk reward ratio at current levels

(Jatin Gedia is a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own)
Topics : Stock calls Stock Call Stocks calls BSE NSE equity BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Stocks to buy today CCL Products Titagarh Wagons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon