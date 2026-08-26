Cement shares in focus: Ramco, Dalmia Bharat, Shree, JK, ACC gain up to 5%

Cement companies share price movement

Cement shares were in focus on the bourses in Wednesday’s trade, with the Nifty Cement index gaining nearly 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of improvement in operational performance.

Prism Cement and Dalmia Bharat rallied 5 per cent each in intra-day deals. Ramco Cement, Shree Cement, Orient Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cement, JK Cement, Birla Corporation, India Cement, and UltraTech Cement were up in the 2-3 per cent range.

At 12:07 PM on Wednesday, the Nifty Cement was up 1.3 per cent at 15,057.10, compared to a 0.24 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The cement index rallied 1.6 per cent to 15,096.80 in intra-day deals.

Cement sector outlook

Management commentary remains constructive on cement demand, with most players expecting 7–8 per cent industry growth in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), supported by government infrastructure spending, housing, and urbanization.

UltraTech expects to outperform the industry with a double-digit volume growth, while Ambuja and Shree Cement retained their 8 per cent and 10 per cent volume growth expectations, respectively. JK Cement is targeting 22–23 mt of grey cement volumes, implying double-digit growth, while Dalmia expects organic growth to remain at least in line with the industry.

Regional trends remained mixed, with East impacted by elections and labour availability, while North, West, and Central remained relatively stronger. South is also showing signs of improvement, but most companies are quite bullish on Eastern demand, Systematix Institutional Research said in its cement sector report.

Brokerages view on Cement sector

Unlike previous monsoon periods, cement prices remained broadly stable, suggesting improved industry discipline and providing a floor to realizations despite seasonality. Near-term profitability, however, is likely to remain under pressure as companies face ₹70–150/tn of additional costs quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from fuel, diesel, maintenance, and operating deleverage.

Analysts at the brokerage firm expect margins to recover as fuel costs stabilise, packing costs moderate, and structural cost initiatives begin to offset inflation. They therefore prefer companies with superior volume growth, strong cost-reduction levers, and exposure to favourable regional markets. “Within our coverage universe, Ultratech Cement and Nuvoco Vistas remain our top picks, with target prices of ₹15,000 and ₹500, respectively,” the brokerage firm said.

Capacity expansion deferments by larger industry players (excluding UltraTech) continue to be constructive for the sector as the industry shifts focus to maximising utilisation and improving returns on existing assets. That said, elevated fuel costs along with weaker operating leverage are likely to keep industry margins under pressure in Q2FY27E, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

The brokerage firm expects profitability to improve meaningfully in H2FY27E with a likely uptick in cement prices, moderation in input prices and strengthened operating leverage.

Meanwhile, aggregate volume growth in cement sector remained healthy at 7-8 per cent during the quarter, led by strong double-digit growth by companies like UltraTech Cement, JK Cement, Shree Cement, Ramco, and Sagar Cement. Other companies like Dalmia Bharat and JK Lakshmi reported volume growth of 9 per cent YoY followed by companies (like Star, Birla Corporation, Nuvoco) which reported 4-5 per cent YoY growth. Ambuja was the only company that de-grew by 8 per cent on YoY basis, said analysts at ICICI Securities.

Average realization of coverage universe improved by 3.6 per cent QoQ, as cement price hikes taken during the quarter were well absorbed in the market. However, average EBITDA/ton was lower by 9.2 per cent YoY to ₹1,031/ton in Q1FY27 as profitability of companies was impacted due to higher fuel cost and packaging cost.

Going forward, though there would be some margin pressure due to higher costs, overall operational performance of companies would recover from H2FY27E onwards led by better volume growth, firm pricing, and operational efficiency measures, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

Analysts at Systematix Institutional Research remain constructive on the cement sector, as resilient 7–8 per cent demand growth, improving pricing discipline, and moderation in fuel costs should support a gradual earnings recovery in H2FY27 (October to March).