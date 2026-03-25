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Home / Markets / News / Cement shares: UltraTech, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi, Nuvoco gain up to 5%

Cement shares: UltraTech, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi, Nuvoco gain up to 5%

Despite the two-day rally, in the past one month, cement companies stocks have underperformed the market by falling up to 17%, as against 8% fall in the BSE Sensex.

cement, cement sector

cement, cement sector

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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Cement companies share price today

 
Shares of cement manufacturers were trading up to 5 per cent higher on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, and extended their Tuesday’s gain as investor sentiment improved after the US President Donald Trump reiterated that the discussion to put an end to war in the Middle East is on.
 
Brent crude fell sharply after The New York Times reported that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to cease the war. Trump also said that Tehran is keen to reach a peace deal. 
 
In the last three-to-four weeks, the US-Iran war caused huge swings in the energy prices, and raised concern about growth and inflation outlook.
 
 
UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, Grasim Industries, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, JK Lakshmi Cement, Birla Corporation, JK Cement, Ramco Cement and Dalmia Bharat were up in the range of 4 per cent to 5 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, these stocks rallied by up to 8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.2 per cent at 75,684 at 11:53 AM.
 
However, despite the two-day rally, in the past one month, the frontline cement companies have underperformed the market by falling between 10 per cent and 17 per cent, as against 8 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

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Brokerages view on cement sector

 
The cement sector is currently navigating near-term margin pressure, as fuel costs—which constitute 30–35 per cent of total production cost—have increased sharply. This is expected to result in EBITDA compression and potential earnings downgrades over the next few quarters, according to analysts at Axis Securities.
 
However, the demand outlook remains robust, supported by sustained government infrastructure spending, steady housing demand, and gradual recovery in private capex. The brokerage firm expects cement demand to grow at ~6–8 per cent over FY26–FY28, providing strong volume visibility and cushioning the impact of cost pressures.
 
On the pricing front, prices are expected to rise in April 2026 to compensate for the rise in input prices. As is typical in such cycles, there is a lag between cost inflation and price increases, leading to temporary margin compression. Analysts at Axis Securities expect gradual pricing recovery over the coming quarters, which should support margin normalization.
 
The brokerage firm maintains a cautious stance in the short term, but remains constructive over the medium to long term. It recommend using any meaningful correction as an opportunity to accumulate high-quality, cost-efficient players.
 
Cement manufacturing is an energy-intensive process, with power and fuel accounting for nearly 25–30 per cent of total production costs. Currently, cement companies rely heavily on imported fuels such as US petcoke, which constitutes around 50–60 per cent of the industry’s fuel mix, making the sector sensitive to global energy price movements, according to Choice Institutional Equities.
 
While elevated crude prices could exert some pressure on margins, the long-term demand outlook for the cement sector remains supported by strong infrastructure spending, housing demand, and sustained government capex. 
 
Companies are likely to partially mitigate the cost impact through fuel mix optimisation, operational efficiencies, and calibrated price increases. However, under stress or severe shock scenarios, relatively smaller and regionally concentrated players such as Birla Corporation, Nuvoco Vistas and The Ramco Cements could face comparatively higher pressure on margins and profitability versus larger and more diversified players like UltraTech Cement, ACC, Ambuja and Shree Cement, the brokerage firm said.  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Cement stocks stock market trading Market trends Brent crude UltraTech Cement ACC Ambuja Cement Shree Cement

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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