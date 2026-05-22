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Home / Markets / News / Central Bank of India OFS fully subscribed; Qatar Holding sells 0.4% stake

Central Bank of India OFS fully subscribed; Qatar Holding sells 0.4% stake

The government's Rs 2,250 crore share sale in Central Bank of India was fully subscribed, while large block deals were executed in Paytm and Adani Energy

central bank of India

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BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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Central Bank of India OFS fully subscribed
 
The Rs 2,250 crore share sale by the government in Central Bank of India saw bids exceed the shares on offer. According to stock exchange data, the offer for sale (OFS) received bids for nearly 77 million shares from institutional investors against 72.4 million shares on offer. Another 7.2 million shares reserved for retail investors will be auctioned on Monday. The floor price for the OFS was Rs 31. Shares of Central Bank fell nearly 8 per cent in secondary market trading to end at Rs 31.23. Prior to the sale, the government held an 89.27 per cent stake in the lender. This will now fall to 81.27 per cent.
 
 
Elevation Capital sells 1.3% stake in Paytm
 
Elevation Capital sold a 1.3 per cent stake in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Friday. It sold 8.6 million shares at Rs 1,120.65 apiece to mop up Rs 964 crore. The buyers included Societe Generale, Ghisallo Master Fund, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund. Shares of One97 Communications ended 3.7 per cent lower at Rs 1,112.5.
 
Qatar Holding sells 0.4% stake in Adani Energy
 
Qatar Holding on Friday offloaded a 0.4 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions for around Rs 644 crore. According to exchange data, Qatar Holding sold 4.8 million shares at Rs 1,339 apiece, which were picked up by Birla Mutual Fund. Shares of Adani Energy rose 2.1 per cent to Rs 1,368.

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Topics : Central Bank of India OFS norms Qatar

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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