Central Bank of India shares fall 6% as OFS opens; check floor price

Central Bank of India OFS price: Shares of Central Bank of India came under pressure on Friday after the government announced plans to offload up to an 8 per cent stake in the lender through an offer for sale (OFS), beginning May 22. The stock opened lower at ₹32.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a an intraday low of ₹31.83, down more than 6 per cent.

The OFS also has a greenshoe option for selling an additional 4 per cent stake. Retail investors will be able to bid in the share sale offer on Monday.

The floor price of ₹31 a share is 8.58 per cent lower than the stock's Thursday's closing price of ₹33.92 on the NSE.

Central Bank of India OFS: Govt to raise ₹2,456 crore

By selling a 8 per cent stake in Central Bank of India, the government will raise ₹2,456 crore.

The OFS will help the government inch towards meeting the SEBI's minimum public shareholding norm. According to SEBI, all listed companies must maintain public shareholding of 25 per cent.

Central Bank of India shareholding pattern

The government currently holds 89.27 per cent stake in Central Bank of India. If the government exercises the greenshoe option, its total stake in the state-owned bank will come down to 81.27 per cent.

Central Bank of India stock: Technical view

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Central Bank of India stock price has merely been consolidating in a range of ₹31 to ₹40 for the past one year, and recently the stock was hovering in a sideways range around ₹34 levels.

READ | How to trade ITC stock post Q4 results? Here's what chart suggests On the technical front, the stock has key support around ₹31.30, which is the March low. A break below ₹31.30 could trigger a fresh leg of downside towards ₹28 levels, the analyst said.

Meanwhile, Central Bank of India's MD and CEO Kalyan Kumar has said that the lender has plans to open 150 branches across the country and also increase its headcount by about 1,400 during the ongoing fiscal to meet its growth target. "As far as branch expansion is concerned, we are going to open about 150 branches in the current fiscal and for which we have obtained approval from the board," he told PTI in an interview. "The current trend remains weak; however, amid the continuous sell-off, the momentum indicator RSI has declined to ₹30 on the daily chart, indicating a slightly oversold scenario. Thus, if the stock holds above ₹31.30, a short-term recovery cannot be ruled out," he added.

Central Bank of India currently has 4,585 branches across all 28 states and six of the seven Union Territories. About 65 per cent of the bank's branches are in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

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