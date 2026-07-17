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Home / Markets / News / Central Bank of India slips 4% from day's high after announcing Q1 results

Central Bank of India slips 4% from day's high after announcing Q1 results

Central Bank of India reported a 13.3% YoY growth in net profit, backed by 3.1% increase in total income. However, the bank's NPA jumped by 31.1%.

Central Bank of India stock slipped 4% intraday after the bank announced Q1 results on Friday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Central Bank of India stock slipped 4% intraday after the bank announced Q1 results on Friday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Central Bank of India share price movement

Central Bank of India slipped 4 per cent from the day's high of ₹33.26 to a low of ₹31.95 on the NSE in Friday's trade after the state-run bank announced its Q1 results.

The stock has been a laggard on the bourses, declining 17 per cent in the last one year while the Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 16 per cent. On a year-to-date period, the stock shed 15 per cent, while the PSU Bank index was down 2.5 per cent.

The stock registered its 52-week high at ₹40.92 on February 26, 2026, and a 52-week low at ₹29.32 on June 2, 2026.

 

At 1:40 PM on Friday, the stock traded 1.8 per cent lower at ₹32.03 on trades of around 17.87 million shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.7 per cent, and the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 0.1 per cent.

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Central Bank of India Q1 results

Central Bank of India today reported 13.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q1 net profit at ₹1,323.70 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹1,168.69 crore posted in the same year ago period.

According to an exchange filing, the bank's total income increased by 3.1 per cent YoY to ₹10,677.99 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹10,359.52 crore in Q1FY26. Interest/ discount on advance/ bills rose by 13.9 per cent YoY to ₹6,756 crore from ₹5,932 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and Net non-performing assets (NNPAs) jumped by 6.8 per cent and 31.1 per cent to ₹9,225.45 crore and ₹1,714.82 crore, respectively. Operating margins declined from 22.24 per cent to 20.47 per cent, shows the BSE release.

The government's stake in the bank declined from 89.27 per cent in June 2025 to 81.19 per cent at the end of June 2026, following the offer for sale (OFS) in May 2026.

 

 

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Topics : Central Bank of India Markets Q1 results PSU bank stocks stock market trading

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

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