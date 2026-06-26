Central Bank of India to ONGC: Right time to invest in high payout stocks
High-dividend stocks offer steady income alongside capital appreciation, making them attractive as payout growth and valuations create fresh buying opportunities
Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
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10 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:43 PM IST
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Investment in equities is mostly focused on capital gains or wealth generation, but equities can also be a good source of alternative income for investors. A portfolio of high dividend paying stocks can become a source of consistent annual cash flow for investors. This cash flow is expected to grow in line with corporate earnings, and even faster if companies raise the payout ratio. Equity investment for dividend also reduces investors’ anxiety about short-term volatility in stock prices. If the annual dividend income from one’s portfolio is reasonable, there is much less temptation to sell stocks to raise cash, or exit from poorly performing companies.
In the last five years, the total dividend payout, including share buyback, by listed companies in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent. Listed companies paid around ₹5.06 trillion to their shareholders in
financial year (FY26), up from ₹2.87 trillion five years ago in FY21.
This translated into a dividend yield of just 1.3 per cent in FY26, which seems minuscule considering daily fluctuations in the share price of companies. However, many high dividend paying companies currently offer dividend yields of 4 per cent or higher. In other words, investors can easily create a portfolio that can give them annual dividend income of ₹5,000 for an investment of ₹1 lakh in the first year itself. This dividend yield compares favourably with current rental yields on real estate
investment or bank fixed deposits.
Besides, these high dividend paying stocks are also likely to provide capital appreciation, as their share price rises
in line with growth in their earnings and dividend payout.
On the flip side, there has been a slowdown in dividend payout in the last two years, after a dividend boom in the post-Covid-19 period. This is largely due to a cut in payout ratio, as many high payers are now conserving cash either for capex or rainy days. The current slowdown in payout provides the right opportunity to accumulate high dividend paying stocks.
Here are 10 high dividend yield stocks from the BSE500 universe that have the potential to grow their payout in future. These stocks offer dividend yield in the range of 3.5 per cent to 6.1 per cent, with average yield of 4.9 per cent. The combined dividend payout by these companies was up 13 per cent, while their combined adjusted net profit rose 5 per cent in FY26. In all, these 10 companies paid dividends worth ₹1.12 trillion to their investors in FY26, accounting for 56.3 per cent of their adjusted net profit.
Besides high dividend yield, these 10 stocks offered the best combination of revenue and earnings growth in the last three years, higher return on equity, low equity valuation and a strong balance sheet.
Central Bank of India
- The Central Bank of India has one of the highest dividend yields in banking space at 5.5 per cent currently
- The bank paid an equity dividend worth ₹1,629.3 crore for FY26, up nearly 10x from a total payout of ₹170.17 crore in FY25
- The bank resumed dividend payout in FY25 after a dividend gap of nine years
- Analysts expect it to sustain its payout, thanks to a steady growth in its earnings in recent years, healthy balance sheet and relatively low dividend pay-out ratio currently
- In the last three years, the bank’s gross interest income and net profit has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 per cent and 38.6 per cent, respectively
- The lender distributed 36.5 per cent of its net profit in FY26 as equity dividend, significantly less than other high yield stocks
- The stock is currently trading at a historically low valuation, with trailing price to earnings multiple of 6.6x and price to book value of 0.75 — both among the lowest among peers
NMDC
- Public sector iron ore miner NMDC also paid a high dividend with a yield of 4.1 per cent at its current share price
- Paid dividend worth ₹3,077 crore to its shareholders for FY26, up 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y
- NMDC is expected to maintain payout in future. It has paid dividend without break consistently for the last 30 years and steady earnings growth
- Analysts at Centrum broking expect NMDC earnings to grow by 10.3 per cent in FY27 on higher volumes
- In comparison, NMDC’s adjusted net profit was up 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, while its net sales rose 33.3 per cent Y-o-Y
- The stock also provides a good downside protection to investors with relatively low equity valuation right now
- It is trading at a trailing P/E of 10.1 and price to book value of 2.2
Coal India
- Coal India has been one of top dividend stocks since its listing and currently offers a 6.1 per cent yield
- The company paid equity dividend worth ₹16,485 crore for FY26, up just 3.3 per cent from its FY25 payout
- Its earnings growth in FY26 was hit from a decline in coal prices
- The firm’s consolidated adjusted net profit fell 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26. Net sales rose 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y
- Analysts at Elara Capital expect faster earnings growth in FY27 from improvement in coal production and higher price realisation
- It will translate into higher dividend payout in FY27, given Coal India’s relatively low payout ratio of 53 per cent in FY26
- The stock is valued attractively with trailing P/E of 8.8x and price to book value ratio of 2.3
Tata Consultancy Services
- The information technology (IT) major usually ranks among the top companies in the software sector for dividend yield and payout ratio
- Normally a cash-generating machine and a defence bet, TCS and the IT sector have fallen out of favour as artificial intelligence increasingly threatens their business models. The stock has lost about 40 per cent of its value in the past year
- The recent guidance cut by Accenture and soft bookings do not bode well for the sector. Moreover, there are limited triggers to accelerate revenue right now. While AI implementation revenue uptick is too fragile, discretionary spends continue to be hit
- Despite the sharp correction, TCS is trading at 14 times one year forward consensus estimates as compared to larger peers such as Accenture that are trading at 9 times earnings
ITC
- The company delivered a resilient show in the March quarter with adjusted net sales rising 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y despite supply-chain challenges arising from the West Asia conflict. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of healthy growth
- To mitigate the impact of tax increases, management’s strategy is to undertake staggered and agile pricing actions to minimise the volume shift to illicit trade and re-architect its product portfolio leveraging its trademarks
- Brokerages have revised their earnings estimates downwards given recent tax hikes in the cigarette business, along with inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical tensions, energy shocks, and supply-side disruptions
- While valuations are below the long-term average, the stock, according to JM Financial Research, is likely to remain under pressure until clarity emerges on cigarette volume/Ebit impact
Power Finance Corporation
- Power Finance Corporation has one of the highest dividend yields at 5.2 per cent, currently
- Its dividend payout has grown at a CAGR of 28.6 per cent in the last three years, outpacing 17.7 per cent CAGR growth in company’s net profit in the period
- In the same period, gross interest income grew at a CAGR of 14.2 per cent
- Analysts expect PFC to maintain the pace of its dividend payout, given steady growth in its earnings and low dividend payout ratio
- PFC’s consolidated adjusted net profit grew 12.7 per cent in FY26, while its gross interest income rose 8.6 per cent
- The company distributed 28.7 per cent of its net profit in FY26 as equity dividend that provides it with the headroom to increase payout ratio in future
- Shares of PFC are trading at a historically low valuation, with trailing price to earnings multiple of 5.2x and price to book value of 1.09
Hero MotoCorp
- The company is confident of outperforming the industry, driven by new product launches, recovery in the 125cc segment, and strengthening EV presence
- Gains in the rural market, however, remain the key trigger given the strong brand pull in the economy and executive segments
- The scooter segment is a growth driver for Hero. It posted a strong 74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gain on a low base in May.
- The company’s new Destini 125, Xoom and Pleasure have performed well and the company gained market share by 360 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y
- Hero MotoCorp expects export growth momentum to continue in financial year 2027 (FY27) led by strong demand in the Latin American market and by geographical expansion in Africa and other regions
Oil & Natural Gas Corp
- The upstream oil & gas producer has been a big dividend payer for many years now, with a yield of 5.5 per cent currently
- It paid dividend worth ₹16,669 crore in FY26, up 5.6 per cent from FY25
- Kotak Institutional Equity expects a moderation in FY27 earnings, due to recent moderation in crude oil prices but continue to prefer the stock
- ONGC’s adjusted net profit is expected to grow by 38 per cent in FY27 to around ₹57,600 crore
- In FY26, its adjusted net profit was up 14.9 per cent, while net sales were down 0.2 per cent
- Higher earnings in FY27 will translate into bigger dividend payout, given relatively low payout ratio of 39.9 per cent last financial year
- The stock is also priced attractively with trailing price to earnings multiple of 7.2x and price to book value ratio of 0.81
Indus Towers
- Increasing data consumption and a gradual switch to 5G are key growth drivers as they lead to higher equipment loading on telecom towers, which results in increased loading revenue without any meaningful increase in costs
- Rising data usage prompts operators to roll out more 5G sites, which may lead to higher tenancy ratios, points out Nomura Research
- Improved financial stability, supported by adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief and government equity conversion, has significantly reduced receivables risk (from Vodafone Idea) for Indus. Network expansion will benefit Indus Towers through sustained tenancy and revenue growth
- Its measured entry into the African Union (AU) anchored by demand from Airtel Africa creates a durable avenue for geographic diversification and long-term revenue growth, Elara Research said
Castrol India
- The lubricants and specialty fluids major tops this dividend champions list, distributing about 90 per cent of net profit
- It reported robust volume growth in Q4FY26, aided by the industrial segment, traction in premium portfolio and double-digit growth in rural segment due to distribution expansion
- The key worry was the lower operating profit margins at 21.3 per cent, which was at the lower end of the guided band and was impacted by rupee depreciation and one-off costs
- The impact of elevated crude, base oil, and packaging costs is expected to flow through from the June quarter, implying near-term margin pressure, said Motilal Oswal Research
- Choice Institutional Research said Castrol is actively future-proofing its product portfolio through deep integration with emerging EV players, including ongoing technology co-development with Ather Energy for two-wheelers and supplying transmission fluids for Tata Motors’ EV fleet