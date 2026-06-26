Central Bank of India to ONGC: Right time to invest in high payout stocks

In the last five years, the total dividend payout, including share buyback, by listed companies in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent. Listed companies paid around ₹5.06 trillion to their shareholders in

financial year (FY26), up from ₹2.87 trillion five years ago in FY21.

This translated into a dividend yield of just 1.3 per cent in FY26, which seems minuscule considering daily fluctuations in the share price of companies. However, many high dividend paying companies currently offer dividend yields of 4 per cent or higher. In other words, investors can easily create a portfolio that can give them annual dividend income of ₹5,000 for an investment of ₹1 lakh in the first year itself. This dividend yield compares favourably with current rental yields on real estate

investment or bank fixed deposits.

Besides, these high dividend paying stocks are also likely to provide capital appreciation, as their share price rises

in line with growth in their earnings and dividend payout.

On the flip side, there has been a slowdown in dividend payout in the last two years, after a dividend boom in the post-Covid-19 period. This is largely due to a cut in payout ratio, as many high payers are now conserving cash either for capex or rainy days. The current slowdown in payout provides the right opportunity to accumulate high dividend paying stocks.

Here are 10 high dividend yield stocks from the BSE500 universe that have the potential to grow their payout in future. These stocks offer dividend yield in the range of 3.5 per cent to 6.1 per cent, with average yield of 4.9 per cent. The combined dividend payout by these companies was up 13 per cent, while their combined adjusted net profit rose 5 per cent in FY26. In all, these 10 companies paid dividends worth ₹1.12 trillion to their investors in FY26, accounting for 56.3 per cent of their adjusted net profit.

Besides high dividend yield, these 10 stocks offered the best combination of revenue and earnings growth in the last three years, higher return on equity, low equity valuation and a strong balance sheet.

Central Bank of India

The Central Bank of India has one of the highest dividend yields in banking space at 5.5 per cent currently

The bank paid an equity dividend worth ₹1,629.3 crore for FY26, up nearly 10x from a total payout of ₹170.17 crore in FY25

The bank resumed dividend payout in FY25 after a dividend gap of nine years

Analysts expect it to sustain its payout, thanks to a steady growth in its earnings in recent years, healthy balance sheet and relatively low dividend pay-out ratio currently

In the last three years, the bank’s gross interest income and net profit has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 per cent and 38.6 per cent, respectively

The lender distributed 36.5 per cent of its net profit in FY26 as equity dividend, significantly less than other high yield stocks

The stock is currently trading at a historically low valuation, with trailing price to earnings multiple of 6.6x and price to book value of 0.75 — both among the lowest among peers

NMDC

Public sector iron ore miner NMDC also paid a high dividend with a yield of 4.1 per cent at its current share price

Paid dividend worth ₹3,077 crore to its shareholders for FY26, up 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y

NMDC is expected to maintain payout in future. It has paid dividend without break consistently for the last 30 years and steady earnings growth

Analysts at Centrum broking expect NMDC earnings to grow by 10.3 per cent in FY27 on higher volumes

In comparison, NMDC’s adjusted net profit was up 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, while its net sales rose 33.3 per cent Y-o-Y

The stock also provides a good downside protection to investors with relatively low equity valuation right now

It is trading at a trailing P/E of 10.1 and price to book value of 2.2

Coal India

Coal India has been one of top dividend stocks since its listing and currently offers a 6.1 per cent yield

The company paid equity dividend worth ₹16,485 crore for FY26, up just 3.3 per cent from its FY25 payout

Its earnings growth in FY26 was hit from a decline in coal prices

The firm’s consolidated adjusted net profit fell 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26. Net sales rose 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y

Analysts at Elara Capital expect faster earnings growth in FY27 from improvement in coal production and higher price realisation

It will translate into higher dividend payout in FY27, given Coal India’s relatively low payout ratio of 53 per cent in FY26

The stock is valued attractively with trailing P/E of 8.8x and price to book value ratio of 2.3

Tata Consultancy Services

The information technology (IT) major usually ranks among the top companies in the software sector for dividend yield and payout ratio

Normally a cash-generating machine and a defence bet, TCS and the IT sector have fallen out of favour as artificial intelligence increasingly threatens their business models. The stock has lost about 40 per cent of its value in the past year

The recent guidance cut by Accenture and soft bookings do not bode well for the sector. Moreover, there are limited triggers to accelerate revenue right now. While AI implementation revenue uptick is too fragile, discretionary spends continue to be hit

Despite the sharp correction, TCS is trading at 14 times one year forward consensus estimates as compared to larger peers such as Accenture that are trading at 9 times earnings

ITC

The company delivered a resilient show in the March quarter with adjusted net sales rising 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y despite supply-chain challenges arising from the West Asia conflict. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of healthy growth

To mitigate the impact of tax increases, management’s strategy is to undertake staggered and agile pricing actions to minimise the volume shift to illicit trade and re-architect its product portfolio leveraging its trademarks

Brokerages have revised their earnings estimates downwards given recent tax hikes in the cigarette business, along with inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical tensions, energy shocks, and supply-side disruptions

While valuations are below the long-term average, the stock, according to JM Financial Research, is likely to remain under pressure until clarity emerges on cigarette volume/Ebit impact

Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation has one of the highest dividend yields at 5.2 per cent, currently

Its dividend payout has grown at a CAGR of 28.6 per cent in the last three years, outpacing 17.7 per cent CAGR growth in company’s net profit in the period

In the same period, gross interest income grew at a CAGR of 14.2 per cent

Analysts expect PFC to maintain the pace of its dividend payout, given steady growth in its earnings and low dividend payout ratio

PFC’s consolidated adjusted net profit grew 12.7 per cent in FY26, while its gross interest income rose 8.6 per cent

The company distributed 28.7 per cent of its net profit in FY26 as equity dividend that provides it with the headroom to increase payout ratio in future

Shares of PFC are trading at a historically low valuation, with trailing price to earnings multiple of 5.2x and price to book value of 1.09

Hero MotoCorp

The company is confident of outperforming the industry, driven by new product launches, recovery in the 125cc segment, and strengthening EV presence

Gains in the rural market, however, remain the key trigger given the strong brand pull in the economy and executive segments

The scooter segment is a growth driver for Hero. It posted a strong 74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gain on a low base in May.

The company’s new Destini 125, Xoom and Pleasure have performed well and the company gained market share by 360 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y

Hero MotoCorp expects export growth momentum to continue in financial year 2027 (FY27) led by strong demand in the Latin American market and by geographical expansion in Africa and other regions

Oil & Natural Gas Corp

The upstream oil & gas producer has been a big dividend payer for many years now, with a yield of 5.5 per cent currently

It paid dividend worth ₹16,669 crore in FY26, up 5.6 per cent from FY25

Kotak Institutional Equity expects a moderation in FY27 earnings, due to recent moderation in crude oil prices but continue to prefer the stock

ONGC’s adjusted net profit is expected to grow by 38 per cent in FY27 to around ₹57,600 crore

In FY26, its adjusted net profit was up 14.9 per cent, while net sales were down 0.2 per cent

Higher earnings in FY27 will translate into bigger dividend payout, given relatively low payout ratio of 39.9 per cent last financial year

The stock is also priced attractively with trailing price to earnings multiple of 7.2x and price to book value ratio of 0.81

Indus Towers

Increasing data consumption and a gradual switch to 5G are key growth drivers as they lead to higher equipment loading on telecom towers, which results in increased loading revenue without any meaningful increase in costs

Rising data usage prompts operators to roll out more 5G sites, which may lead to higher tenancy ratios, points out Nomura Research

Improved financial stability, supported by adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief and government equity conversion, has significantly reduced receivables risk (from Vodafone Idea) for Indus. Network expansion will benefit Indus Towers through sustained tenancy and revenue growth

Its measured entry into the African Union (AU) anchored by demand from Airtel Africa creates a durable avenue for geographic diversification and long-term revenue growth, Elara Research said

Castrol India