Central Mine Planning stock falls 5% after Q4 results, profit down 32% YoY

Shares of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of Coal India, fell nearly 5 per cent to hit a low of ₹176.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 02:20 PM, CMPDI's share price was trading 4.2 per cent lower at ₹177.50, compared to the previous session's close of ₹185.05 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,405.30 levels, down by 171.30 points or 0.70 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,673.5 crore.

Central Mine Planning shares made their debut on the exchanges on Monday, March 30, 2026. The company’s shares began trading on the NSE at ₹160 per share, down ₹12, or 6.98 per cent, compared with the issue price of ₹172. The stock has gained around 3 per cent from its issue price and 11 per cent from the listing price. The company raised ₹1,841.45 crore through an offer for sale of 107.1 million shares.

Central Mine Planning Q4 results

In the March 2026 quarter, the company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 32 per cent to ₹187.82 crore, compared to ₹275.96 crore in the year-ago period.

CMPDI reported revenue from operations of ₹826.88 crore, up 11.7 per cent from ₹740.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. CMPDI’s total expenses for the quarter rose nearly 42 per cent to ₹589 crore, compared to ₹415 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s board of directors also recommended a final dividend issue of ₹1.06 per share with a face value of ₹2 apiece, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the company’s upcoming meeting.

For full FY26, the company's revenue increased 10.17 per cent to ₹2,316.53 crore, compared to ₹2,102.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Its total expenses jumped 21.5 per cent to ₹1,573.81 crore from ₹1,295.39 crore in FY25. Profit after tax stood at ₹613.18 crore, down 8 per cent from ₹666.91 crore.