Centre announces ₹30,000 crore govt securities buyback via auction

The government has announced a buyback of four government securities with an aggregate face value of ₹30,000 crore through an auction on Thursday.

The securities include 7.33 per cent Government Security (GS) 2026 maturing on October 30, 2026, 5.74 per cent GS 2026 maturing on November 15, 2026, 8.15 per cent GS 2026 maturing on November 24, 2026, and 8.24 per cent GS 2027 maturing on February 15, 2027.

The government has not specified a separate amount for any of the securities within the overall ceiling of ₹30,000 crore. The government will decide the quantum of buyback for individual securities and reserves the right to accept more or less than the notified amount. It may also accept or reject any or all offers, either wholly or partially, without assigning any reason.

The auction will be conducted using the multiple-price method.