These 3 stocks delivered 100x returns in 6 years; what tech charts say?
CG Power trades up 156-fold from March 2020 low; Whereas, PG Electroplast and Transformers & Rectifiers despite 50% fall from Jan 2025 high, quote 100-times higher on a six-year period, show charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The markets have been battling its way out from a period of uncertainty and high volatility lately owing to the US-Israel-Iran war. In March thus far the Nifty and Nifty 500 have declined 6 per cent, and were down around 9 per cent at the lowest point of the month. Historically, it is seen that markets tend to rebound after steep corrections. For instance, during the Covid-19 related market crash, the Nifty had crashed nearly 40 per cent form its then peak, and six years down the line at current levels the index trades 210 per cent higher compared to its nadir at 7,511 on March 23, 2020. Similarly, 80 per cent of the Nifty 500 stocks more-than-doubled investors’ wealth in the last six years. Among these - PG Electroplast, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Transformers & Rectifiers (India) - standout as multibaggers, delivering over 100-fold returns in six years. At current levels, these stocks trade with gains up to 15,537 per cent or 156-fold when compared to their respective lows hit on March 23, 2020. Given this background, here's a technical check on how these 3 stocks are presently placed on the charts. Amol Athawale, Vice President – Technical Research at Kotak Securities helps analyse the charts and decode the likely trading strategy for PG Electroplast, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Transformers & Rectifiers (India).
CG PowerCurrent Market Price: ₹712
The CG Power stock is witnessing range-bound activity near the 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average). On the downside, the stock finds support near ₹680, while on the upside, resistance is around ₹740, notes Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities. The analyst believes that as long as CG Power holds above the ₹680, the uptrend wave will likely continue toward ₹740. A successful breakout above ₹740 could push the stock up to ₹760. For now, use ₹680 as a stop loss, reckons Athawale.
Transformers & Rectifiers (TARIL)Current Market Price: ₹290
PG Electroplast (PGEL)Current Market Price: ₹535
PG Electroplast stock too despite a 49 per cent fall from its January 2025 high of ₹1,054, continues to hold a hefty 156-fold or 15,537 per cent gain from its low six years ago. In this month so far, the analyst from Kotak Securities highlights that the stock has corrected nearly 15 per cent, following which it is witnessing a relief rally. Athawale, however, cautions that the short-term texture of PGEL remains weak. In the near future, the pullback could continue up to ₹550 - ₹560 zone; but in case the stock slips below ₹510, the selling pressure could accelerate and the PGEL may retest ₹490 - ₹480 zone. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals stock market trading stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Market trends Stock ideas Transformers and Rectifiers (India) CG power and industrial solutions PG Electroplast
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:37 AM IST