Charts suggest up to 5% upside for the Sensex; will the rally hold?
The near-term outlook for the Nifty remains positive as long as the index holds above 24,080, says Anand James of Geojit Investments.
Rex CanoPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai, New Delhi
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After an over 11 per cent crash in the month of March, benchmark indices - the Sensex and have rallied up to 9 per cent thus far in the month of April 2026 amid hopes of an end to the US-Iran conflict. On Wednesday, the Sensex quoted above the 78,000-mark for the first time since March 11, 2026. Similarly, the Nifty quoted around 24,250 levels - up 1.7 per cent in intra-day trade. Hopes of peace talks between US-Iran, coupled with a sharp drop in crude oil prices fuelled today's sharp rally. That apart, analysts believe that following the war-led market correction valuations too are now becoming attractive.
Market experts on valuationsMarkets, analysts believe, are already pricing in a lot of negative news as regards the West Asia conflict. Valuations, too, have become reasonable across large, mid-and small-cap stocks. This Nifty's one-year forward P/E at 17.7x in March 2026, for instance, is about 15 per cent lower than its longer-term average of 20.9x. "While duration and intensity of the war could be a spanner to our thesis, but this is not a base case for us. India remains well-positioned to absorb short-term shocks, supported by a diversified economic base, strong domestic demand, and agility in policy formulation. The domestic economy should do well with consumption leading the way," said Sunil Singhania, founder, Abakkus Asset Manager. ALSO READ | Markets believe that the worst phase of West Asia war is over: Samir Arora While there are early signs of a potential truce between the US and Iran, the outcome of the peace talks cannot be predicted with certainty, cautions Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities. If one waits for a complete cessation of hostilities before acting, he believes, the current price levels may no longer be available. "It is therefore prudent to begin deploying capital into markets where stocks have corrected sufficiently, and valuations offer an adequate margin of safety. A reasonable strategy would be to deploy at least 25 per cent of the capital one has been holding for the right opportunity. That opportunity is now — the time has come to begin taking measured risks," he advised.
Road ahead for Sensex, NiftyAt current levels the Sensex is quoting close its resistance zone of 78,000-78,200, where it may face upside supply pressure, believes Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking. The BSE benchmark seems to be headed towards the 50 per cent retracement of its fall from the peak, which indicates a level of 78,715. Whereas, 61.8 per cent retracement of the entire 14,339-point from the January peak, stands at 80,400 levels. Similarly, as per the yearly Fibonacci chart, the Sensex seems on course to test resistance around 79,600 - 81,750 levels. This implies a potential upside of around 4.8 per cent from current levels. Whereas, in case of Nifty, Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse believes that momentum indicators and oscillators continue to signal strength for the Nifty, with the RSI holding above the 50-mark. The analyst expects the Nifty to target 24,200 - 24,400 zone on the upside.
In the near term, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments expects the market to remain volatile, with upside hopes intact as long as the Nifty holds above 24,080 levels. James believes that the Nifty can potentially rally to 24,900 levels on the upside. Similarly, analysts at Axis Securities believe that a sustained breakout above the 24,000 levels could set the momentum for the Nifty toward the 24,500-24,800 zone. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals Nifty Outlook BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Markets stock market trading Market trends technical analysis technical charts
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 11:26 AM IST