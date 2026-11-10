Chennai Petroleum Corp to M&M: Brokerages' Diwali picks for Samvat 2083

The index fell nearly 15 per cent between January and September and lost 4 per cent during Samvat 2082 (October 20, 2025, to November 6, 2026), its worst Samvat performance since 2014. By comparison, the index gained 6.3 per cent during Samvat 2081. The latest rally, driven by foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying, has turned brokerages bullish on Samvat 2083.

Brokerage estimates suggest the benchmark could gain nearly 14 per cent over the

next year, supported by continued FPI buying and earnings growth. The Sensex has delivered a compound annual growth rate of 9.66 per cent over the past 12 Samvat years, from October 22, 2014, to November 6, 2026.

Brokerages expect the Sensex to reach 92,170 by November 6, 2027, against 81,028 at the close of Samvat 2082 on November 6, 2026.

The index’s underlying earnings per share is forecast to rise 13 per cent over the next 12 months, to around ₹4,440 from ₹3,933 on November 9, 2026, based on Bloomberg’s blended one-year forward estimate. This would exceed the 7.3 per cent growth recorded over the previous 12 months. The projections imply a one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.8x for the Sensex in November 2027, marginally above its current trailing P/E of 20.6x.

Brokerages’ 2026 Diwali picks suggest that several stocks could outperform the benchmark, driven by earnings growth and valuation rerating. Analysts see continued bullishness in industrial metals and energy prices, while expecting capital expenditure-led growth to benefit sectors such as capital goods, engineering, and construction. They also expect credit growth to remain firm, supporting earnings and share prices of fast-growing banks and other lenders.

Here are 10 stocks that could shine in Samvat 2083.

Tata Steel

The stock of steel major Tata Steel barely moved over a one-year period though the potential upside from these levels is a healthy 17.9 per cent

In Q2FY27, the Tata group firm’s operating performance was in line with strong India earnings offset by persistent weakness in the Europe business

An increasing focus on downstream expansion and strategic sales of surplus iron ore should aid domestic margins in the medium term

In the Netherlands, unresolved regulatory resolutions continue to cloud visibility on decarbonisation investments

Motilal Oswal Research expects operating profit improvement for Europe’s operations in the coming quarters on account of improving prices, along with regulatory measures (carbon border adjustment mechanism/reduction in import quotas) and improving operational efficiency

FY28 earnings growth, according to Emkay Research, is likely to accelerate on capacity ramp-up and improved operating leverage

Coal India

Coal India reported a healthy Q2FY27 performance, with revenue growing 20.9 per cent, supported by 12.9 per cent growth in offtake and a 6.4 per cent improvement in blended realisation

India’s largest coal miner, according to Elara Securities, has multiple long-term tailwinds including rising acceptance of coal as a dominant fuel mix and good volume delivery in

the past few quarters, along with better evacuation infrastructure in terms of first-mile connectivity projects

Its diversification strategy is another positive as the company is going beyond its core coal business, with progress across renewable energy and critical minerals

A healthy balance sheet and a likely annual dividend payout of ₹26-27 per share with a 6 per cent yield are other triggers

Axis Bank

Brokerages are bullish on Axis Bank as they expect the lender to outperform its peers in terms of loan and deposit growth

The stock has 49 “buy” and 3 “sell” recommendations from brokerages. Axis Bank sits firmly in the upper tier of largecap bank stocks

Brokerages expect the stock to deliver 20 per cent upside from current level compared to 7.4 per cent rise in the last 12 months

The bank’s adjusted net profit was up 37.6 per cent Y-o-Y while gross interest income was up 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27

According to Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL), loan book was up 23 per cent Y-o-Y led by the corporate and SME segments

The bank’s deposits were up 21 per cent Y-o-Y aided by FCNR (B) deposits while low-cost Casa deposits’ share was stable at 36 per cent according to MOSL

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a defence shipbuilding major with strong execution across complex naval platforms and a growing order pipeline. The stock was down 14.6 per cent over the past year but offers a healthy upside of 26.5 per cent

In Q1, the firm surprised positively on both sales and profitability, likely due to faster execution for P17A and anti-submarine shallow water crafts, points out Elara Securities. Q2 results are scheduled for November 11

The recent trigger for the stock was the order earlier this month for the construction of five Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs)’ with the Indian Navy at a total value of ₹32,000 crore

The management expects an order pipeline of ₹1.5 trillion in defence in the upcoming 12-18 months, led by large tenders of P17B (next generation stealth frigates) worth ₹70,000 crore, landing platform docks of ₹35,000 crore, mine counter­measure vessels of ₹32,000 crore and smaller tenders

Hindalco Industries

A fully integrated aluminium producer, Hindalco Industries is one of the top Diwali picks in the largecap space thanks to a continued bullishness in base metal prices

There are 19 “buy” and 10 “sell” recommendations on the stock and brokerages expect a further 21.5 per cent upside in its stock price from the current level, buil­ding on a similar return last year

The consolidated adjusted net profit of Aditya Birla group's metals flagship firm was up 50.4 per cent Y-o-Y while its net sales were up 38.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, driven by a 23 per cent Y-o-Y rise in aluminium realisations and broad-based volume growth

According to Axis Securities, Hindalco's aluminium dispatches were up 3 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2FY27 while copper shipments were up 3 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter

The firm’s upstream Aluminium business’ Ebitda per tonne was up 40 per cent Y-o-Y in USD while the copper segment Ebitda surged 164 per cent Y-o-Y to a record high level in Q2FY27, according to Axis Securities

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is also on brokerage’s radar this Diwali as the lender continues to deliver double-digit growth in revenues and profits

The lender’s gross interest income was up 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY27 while its adjusted net profit was up 200 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter

Brokerages expect the bank to continue its growth momentum and all 21 brokerages tracking it have a “buy” call with no “hold” or “sell” recommendations

According to Axis Securities, Ujjivan's disbursement momentum remained healthy, growing by 33 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27 and up 14 per cent Q-o-Q led by a strong momentum in the non-Microfinance segment

Its net interest income (NII) was up 35 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27 owing to better growth in the microfinance segment and lower interest reversals, while the net interest margin was 8.4 per cent compared to 8.5 per cent in Q1FY27

Aptus Value Housing Finance

With a 39.8 per cent fall, Aptus is the worst-performing stock in this list. Conversely, it also offers the highest potential upside at 73.7 per cent

In Q2, the home loan financier’s assets under management (AUM) saw a growth of 20.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and this was powered by healthy disbursements

Spreads remained resilient at 8.9 per cent though asset quality was soft, particularly in NBFC. The management is strengthening NBFC underwriting, collections, and legal recovery, and expects asset quality to normalise by FY27-end, while raising FY27 credit-cost guidance by 5-10 basis points

Choice Institutional Equities expects Aptus to deliver AUM and net interest income or NII annual growth of 21.5 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively, during FY26-28, supported by a sustained disbursement momentum and a healthy spread profile

Mahindra & Mahindra

The outlook for Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) two key segments of auto and tractors offers divergent trends. While demand trends in the underlying auto industry continue to remain robust, tractors are likely to see muted traction owing to rainfall deficit and drought conditions in key regions

In the auto segment, ICICI Securities expects M&M’s healthy performance to continue, supported by strong traction for its models, capacity addition in the near term and new launches

Nearly half a dozen launches are expected in M&M’s passenger vehicle division over the next few months

The company reduced FY27 tractor industry growth guidance from 5 per cent to flat. This translates to a double-digit decline in H2FY27 and is weighed down by demand dip in Maharashtra and Karnataka

According to Systematix Research, the company offers healthy medium-term growth visibility, underpinned by its strong SUV franchise, expanding EV portfolio, capacity additions and improving earnings diversification

Chennai Petroleum Corp

An oil refining subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, CPCL gained handsomely from a cut in excise duty on diesel and petrol in March this year and a rise in refining margins on transport fuels due to the West Asia conflict

The firm’s adjusted net profit more than tripled in Q2FY27 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of high double-digit earnings growth

CPCL’s excise duty payout in Q2FY27 was down 60 per cent Y-o-Y, the lowest in 47 quarters. Meanwhile, net sales were up 26 per cent Y-o-Y and profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBIDT) increased by 177 per cent Y-o-Y

Brokerages expect refining margins and PBIDT margins to stay firm in the forthcoming quarter as the US-Iran conflict continues to simmer Bull case for CPCL also gets support from its low

valuation, with a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 3.8x and a price-to-book value of 1.9

Genus Power Infrastructures

The Street expects 57 per cent upside in Genus Power’s stock over the next 12 months from the current levels driven by a continued traction in its earnings growth

The company’s adjusted net profit was up 43.2 per cent while its net sales were up 44.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY27

Brokerages expects earnings growth to stay strong driven by expansion in renewal power generation and roll out of smart metering by power distribution companies

The company reported an executable order book of ₹24,020 crore as of June 30, 2026, worth more than 5x its net sales in FY26 according to ICICI Direct

The stock is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.4x and a price-to-book value of 3.9