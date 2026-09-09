Chennai Petroleum, MRPL, Oil India rise up to 5% as crude price nears $100

The Nifty Oil & Gas index defied market weakness on Wednesday and traded positive. As of 11 AM, the index was up 0.25 per cent, compared with a decline of 0.40 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

As many as 9 of 15 index constituents advanced, with Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) emerging as the top gainer, up more than 5 per cent at ₹1,532 around 11 AM. It was followed by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which advanced 3.3 per cent to ₹178.50, while Oil India gained 1.7 per cent to trade at ₹504.

Adani Total Gas shares gained 2 per cent to trade at ₹620.40, and ONGC shares added 0.50 per cent to quote at ₹236.95.

However, shares of oil marketing companies were trading on a flat note. Indian Oil shares traded 0.40 per cent higher at ₹134.90, while BPCL and HPCL shares slipped 0.10 per cent each to trade at ₹303.75 and ₹346.50, respectively.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that this appears to be a temporary upmove and sustained buying is unlikely to continue. Because high oil prices temporarily bolster refining margins and short-term financials, speculative buying interest may result in another 3 to 5 per cent upside in the near term.

“Overall, this is a temporary upmove driven by higher oil prices. I do not think there will be sustained buying action. As long as crude remains at elevated levels, refining margins are likely to provide some support to earnings going forward. In anticipation of this, we are seeing some buying interest," he said.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.44 per cent higher at $99.33 per barrel. READ MORE

On ONGC , he said the stock’s technical structure remains weak and suggested selling on rallies. "Those who have already bought the stock at lower levels should look to exit on any pullback. The ₹245 level remains a key hurdle, where investors can consider booking profits.”

The conflict widened as Iran-backed Houthi forces struck four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, drawing the US ally further into the fighting. US forces, meanwhile, struck several Iranian oil tankers, and Iran hit a US base in Jordan, marking escalation in regional tensions.