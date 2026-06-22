Chennai Petroleum gains 3% after Govt grants Navratna tag; more steam left?

Although the stock pared some of its gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest. At 10:23 AM, the counter was quoted at ₹1,120 apiece, up 2.02 per cent from its previous close on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,152, up 139 points or 0.58 per cent. So far in the day's trade, a combined total of nearly 0.4 million equity shares of the company, worth nearly ₹43 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At the current market price, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹16,682.54 crore on the NSE. Shares of state-owned Chennai Petroleum Corporation traded higher on the bourses in the first trading session of the week on Monday, June 22, 2026. The stock rose 2.80 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,128.6 per share on the NSE.

Chennai Petroleum gets Navratna status

The rally in Chennai Petroleum Corporation shares came after the company announced that the Government of India has granted Navratna status to the company.

The Navratna status provides greater decision-making powers and financial independence from the government. It allows the company to undertake larger investments, form joint ventures, enter new markets, and expand operations without seeking prior government approval for many decisions. The status recognises the PSU's strong performance and is aimed at improving its efficiency, competitiveness, and ability to respond quickly to business opportunities.

Chennai Petroleum stock performance

Chennai Petroleum Corporation shares have delivered a mixed performance over different time frames. The stock has declined 7.58 per cent in the last one week, compared with a 1.4 per cent gain in the Nifty500 during the same period.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE More steam left? here's what charts say Chennai Petroleum has been in a sturdy uptrend since the start of 2026, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. Last week, the stock rallied close to its previous all-time high of ₹1,275 before witnessing some profit booking. However, the counter has gained 10 per cent in the last one month, 77 per cent over the past one year, and 32 per cent on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, the Nifty500 has advanced 2.5 per cent in the last one month and 0.77 per cent in the last one year, while it has declined nearly 3 per cent so far this year.

Technically, the stock continues to trade above its rising trendline support, which is currently placed around 1,080, said Harish Jujarey, AVP and head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart. The RSI has cooled off from overbought levels, indicating a healthy pause within the ongoing uptrend.

"As long as the stock sustains above the ₹1,100–₹1,080 support zone, the bullish bias is likely to remain intact. On the upside, 1,275 remains the immediate hurdle, and a breakout above this level could trigger the next leg of the rally," said Jujarey.

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

==============================================================