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Home / Markets / News / Choice Broking is bullish on ACME Solar and two other stocks; details here

Choice Broking is bullish on ACME Solar and two other stocks; details here

Stocks to buy today: ACME Solar is maintaining a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with the stock consistently forming Higher Highs and Higher Lows, indicating sustained upward momentum.

stocks to buy today

Choice Broking is bullish on ACME Solar and two other stocks; details here

Sachin Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – technical research, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

Buy ACMESOLAR in cash at ₹418 | SL at ₹392 | TGT at  ₹440/460  

ACME Solar is maintaining a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with the stock consistently forming Higher Highs and Higher Lows, indicating sustained upward momentum.  
The stock is trading well above its 20-day EMA at ₹392.56 and 50-day EMA at ₹375.68, reinforcing the positive trend. The recent move above the ₹400 zone, accompanied by strong price action and rising volume, further supports the bullish setup. RSI at 66.61 indicates strong momentum while remaining below the overbought zone.  
 
Traders can consider buying at CMP around ₹418, with a stop-loss at ₹392 and upside targets of ₹440 and ₹460
 

Buy BALAMINES in cash at ₹2525 | SL at ₹2420 | TGT at ₹2700 

Balaji Amines Ltd. is exhibiting a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, with the stock extending its uptrend after a clear breakout above the ₹2,460 resistance zone. The recent price action shows strong buying interest, with the stock sustaining well above the breakout area and advancing towards fresh highs.  

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The positive structure is further supported by the stock trading comfortably above its 20-day EMA and 50-day EMA, indicating strength across short- and medium-term trends. Volume has also picked up, while the RSI at 67.64 remains in the bullish zone, reflecting healthy momentum for the near term. Traders can consider buying at CMP around ₹2,525, with a stop-loss at ₹2,420 and upside targets of ₹2,700. 
 

Buy IOLCP in cash at ₹200 | SL at ₹186 | TGT at ₹225 

IOLCP continues to strengthen its bullish structure after registering a fresh all-time high following a breakout above its previous peak. The stock is trading comfortably above its short-term 20- and 50-day EMAs as well as its long-term 100- and 200-day EMAs, reflecting a strong positive moving-average setup and confirming the strength of the trend across multiple timeframes. The sustained positioning above these key averages indicates that the broader trend remains firmly in favour of the bulls, with buying interest emerging on dips. 
Momentum remains strong, with the RSI at 73.39, indicating robust buying pressure while also moving into overbought territory. This may lead to some near-term consolidation or profit-taking, but the overall technical structure remains positive. A sustained move above ₹200 could open the door for an upside towards ₹225, while ₹186 remains the key stop-loss and support level.
 

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Topics : Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Market technicals Indian stock market Stock Recommendations Markets

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 8:06 AM IST