Cholamandalam Inv stock gains 3%; MOFSL sees growth rebound, maintains Buy

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company gained 3 per cent to hit a high of ₹1,596.9 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid an overall upbeat market.

The rally comes as domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing that the company is emerging from a cyclical slowdown, with a recovery in growth momentum and early signs of improvement in asset quality.

The brokerage expects strong, broad-based disbursement growth across key segments, driven by healthy demand for commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), and two-wheelers in both new and used categories. It also noted that the GST rate reduction has improved affordability by lowering vehicle prices, thereby supporting demand and enhancing conversion rates across segments.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock price has plunged nearly 9 per cent, compared to a 7.2 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.35 trillion. Its 52-week high was at 1,831.50, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,299.40.

MOFSL has set a target price of ₹1,870 on the CIFC stock, based on 3.6x March 2028E BVPS. The target price implies an upside of nearly 21 per cent from its previous session close.

According to the brokerage, the company continues to demonstrate resilience through its diversified business model, prudent risk management, and focus on sustainable growth, even amid a dynamic operating environment. It expects the company to deliver an asset under management (AUM) CAGR of around 21 per cent and PAT CAGR of about 26 per cent over FY26–FY28, with RoA/RoE projected at 2.7 per cent/20.0 per cent by FY28.

In the last 12–18 months, the company faced sustained asset quality pressures, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) worsening sequentially due to elevated delinquencies in the vehicle finance portfolio and higher slippages in the Consumer & Small Enterprise Loans (CSEL) segment.

However, analysts believe that early signs of improvement are now emerging, supported by better collection efficiencies in the vehicle finance business and a moderation in credit costs, driven by the exit from the partnership-sourced CSEL segment.

READ | Analysts pick HDFC AMC, CAMS, KFin as top bets as MF growth accelerates MOFSL expects the company's asset quality to improve further in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) and in FY27 on the back of favourable seasonality and strengthening borrower cash flows, aided by a healthy monsoon, a robust kharif harvest, and improving vehicle capacity utilisation.

Cholamandalam’s NIM (net interest margin) has begun to expand over the past couple of quarters, with the company guiding a further 5-10 basis points dip in cost of funds, which is likely to flow through to the NIM, implying 10 bps of incremental margin expansion in Q4FY26.

"We expect margins to improve in Q4FY26, driven by lower funding costs, and thereafter remain broadly stable over the medium term. Its NIM is estimated at 7 per cent for both FY27/FY28E," the brokerage said in its note. The company’s newer business verticals, including consumer durables (CD) and gold loans, are scaling up well.

MOFSL noted that while a temporary ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran has been announced, the situation remains fluid and fragile, with risks of re-escalation still present. It expects continued volatility in the stock, with news flow around the evolving geopolitical situation likely to remain a key near-term trigger. This uncertainty could impact both the company’s growth outlook and its asset quality trajectory.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.