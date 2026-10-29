Choosing the right credit card? Start with your spending habits & lifestyle

A credit card offering 5% cashback may sound attractive. But what if another card could help pay for your next holiday or provide complimentary hotel stays? And if you already have two or three cards, do you really need another?

There is no single best credit card for everyone. The right choice depends on where you spend, how much you spend and what benefits you want.

Start with a spending audit

First, decide what you want from a credit card: straightforward cashback, travel rewards or lifestyle benefits.

Next, review your expenses over the past year. Divide them into major categories such as groceries, shopping, dining, utilities, insurance, education, fuel and travel.

“12 months is ideal. Six months plus an honest list of yearly expenses is good enough,” said Anooj Mehta, Partner at 1 Finance.

He recommends using six months of statements to identify regular spending and separately accounting for annual expenses such as insurance premiums, school fees, holidays and festive shopping.

However, not every rupee earns rewards. Many cards exclude or restrict rewards on rent, fuel, insurance, government payments, education and utilities. Some transactions also attract additional charges.

Match your card to your lifestyle

Spending habit Card worth exploring What to check Groceries, shopping, food delivery Cashback card Monthly caps, merchant restrictions Frequent flights and hotel bookings Travel rewards card Transfer ratios, point validity, award availability High fuel spending Fuel co-branded card Eligible outlets, surcharge waivers, redemption limits International travel and shopping Low or zero forex markup card Forex fees, annual charges High spending, premium travel Premium rewards card Fees, milestone benefits, lounge access, hotel and lifestyle privileges

Travel rewards can help fund flights, hotel stays and upgrades. Some cards allow points to be transferred to airline and hotel loyalty programmes.

However, these are not equivalent to a savings corpus. Points can expire, redemption values can change, and award availability may be limited.

Is one credit card sufficient?

For someone with straightforward spending habits, one good cashback or rewards card may be enough.

“Most individuals can manage with two cards: one core card for most spends, and one for UPI spends. Based on need, a card portfolio may include two more cards: one co-branded fuel card (if monthly fuel spends are high), and one co-branded card (if spends with a specified merchant / category are high),” said Gopal Gidwani, a credit card expert.

However, additional rewards must justify managing multiple bills, annual fees and reward conditions. Applying for several cards in quick succession can also temporarily affect your credit score through multiple credit enquiries.

Look beyond advertised reward rates

Consider two cards on annual spending of ₹3 lakh.

Card A: Offers 1.5% cashback without a cap, generating ₹4,500.

Offers 1.5% cashback without a cap, generating ₹4,500. Card B: Offers 5% cashback on eligible online purchases, capped at ₹1,000 monthly, and 0.5% on other eligible spending.

If only ₹60,000 qualifies for the higher rate, Card B generates ₹3,000 on online purchases and ₹1,200 on the remaining ₹2.4 lakh, totalling ₹4,200.

Despite the higher advertised rate, Card B delivers less value.

Travel rewards require another calculation. A point worth ₹0.25 as cashback may have a higher value when transferred to an airline or hotel programme, depending on conversion ratios and redemption availability.

For overseas spending, Gidwani recommends calculating the effective reward rate and subtracting the foreign currency markup to arrive at the net benefit. A card charging forex fees may still be worthwhile if its rewards outweigh those charges for example HSBC Premier.

Premium benefits come with conditions

Airport lounge access, buy-one-get-one movie offers and annual fee waivers may depend on spending thresholds.

Some cards require spending in the previous month or quarter to unlock lounge access. Issuers can also revise reward rates, exclusions, transfer partners and complimentary privileges.

Mehta advises checking the card’s Key Fact Statement and terms rather than relying on an agent’s promotional claims.

“Judge the card on year 2, not year 1,” he said, explaining that welcome bonuses can disguise whether a card’s regular rewards justify its annual fee.

A lifetime-free card should have neither joining nor annual fees. A card with fees waived only after meeting a spending threshold is conditionally free.

Review your cards annually

“Review the card use case whenever a bank announces any changes to its features and benefits. Whenever a new credit card is introduced, analyse its features and benefits, and evaluate whether it deserves a place in your portfolio. Also, just like your investment portfolio, you must review your credit card portfolio at least once a year,” said Gidwani.

Mehta suggests conducting that review a month before the annual fee becomes due, when cardholders can explore fee waivers, retention offers or downgrades.

Before closing an older card, consider its contribution to your credit history and available credit limit.

Above all, pay the entire outstanding balance by the due date. Interest on unpaid balances can quickly wipe out rewards.

The right credit card should reward the lifestyle you already have, not push you towards a more expensive one.

Five questions to ask yourself before choosing a credit card

Spending: Where does most of my money go, and which expenses qualify for rewards?

Benefits: Which rewards would I actually use: cashback, airline miles, hotel stays or fuel savings?

Value: How much will I actually save annually after fees, caps and exclusions?

Need: Will another card offer meaningful benefits over my existing cards?

Long-term suitability: Would this card still be worthwhile without its welcome bonus?