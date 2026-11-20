Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has hiked exposure to Indian equities in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by one percentage point to 15 per cent, and cut exposure to Taiwan by an equal measure.

This is the second time in the last three weeks that Wood has hiked exposure to Indian equities. The development comes on the back of a shap fall in artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks globally in the last few weks.

ALSO READ: Will inflation, Iran tension spook the market bulls? Jefferies, HSBC answer "Financial markets continue to act like the AI capex cycle has peaked in spite of a lack of any compelling evidence as yet of any such development on the ground. GREED & fear will continue to assume for now that the market signal is the correct one where the only issue is whether this is the peak of the cycle or a mid-cycle correction," Wood wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

Wall Street fell for a sixth consecutive session, as Anthropic’s strong listing failed to allay concerns over stretched AI valuations and debt-financed technology spending, analysts said.

ALSO READ: AI sell-off hits Indian smallcaps; Sterlite, HFCL down up to 29% in a month "This could keep global risk appetite weak, although India’s relatively limited exposure to the AI trade may offer a degree of insulation. That advantage, however, is likely to prove selective, with foreign capital increasingly favouring companies backed by earnings visibility rather than broad market exposure," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered research analyst firm.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent to end at 23,879.20 after gaining as much as 2 per cent earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 2.02 per cent to close at 7,175.83 levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), on the other hand, skidded 2.19 per cent, or 1,101.11 points, to close at 49,097.06. The last time the index closed below 50,000 was in June, data shows.

Tough test

After a nearly 15 per cent rebound from recent lows, Indian equities, analysts believe, face a tougher test as the global backdrop turns increasingly adverse. The market’s ability to attract buyers amid renewed selling pressure, they suggest, will be critical in determining whether the rally can extend or begins to lose momentum.

ALSO READ: Nvidia stock falls 32% in Nov: Is it a buying opportunity? Analysts answer On the downside, 25,400 forms the immediate support zone, followed by 25,300, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. "Holding above 25,400 will be crucial to sustaining the prevailing bullish momentum. The near-term outlook remains bullish, although elevated momentum levels warrant caution against aggressive buying at higher levels," he added.

On the downside, 25400 (Nifty) / 82700 (Sensex) and 25320/82500 would act as key support zones, while 25650/83500 and 25700/83700 could act as crucial resistance levels for the bulls, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Secutities.

"However, a break below 25200/82200 could weaken the structure and drag the indices back towards the 25100–25000/81900–81600 support zone. The strategy should be to buy select stocks between the 25400 and 25200 levels,” he added.