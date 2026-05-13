Cipla shares jump 5% after Q4 results; records highest-ever yearly revenue

Cipla share price today

Shares of global pharmaceutical major Cipla jumped nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, May 13, to hit an intraday high of ₹1,353.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its highest-ever yearly revenue in fiscal 2026.

Around 13:45 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,349.4, up 4.5 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹1,292.30. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,530 levels, up by 150.35 points or 0.64 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 14.5 per cent, compared to a 11 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.09 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹1,673, and its 52-week low was ₹1,165.70.

Cipla Q4 results highlights

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 35.17 per cent to ₹997 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,538 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margins declined to 15.2 per cent from 22.8 per cent.

The company's profit after tax came in at ₹555 crore, down 54.6 per cent from ₹1,222 crore in March 2025 crore.

However, for the full FY26, Cipla's revenue from operations stood at ₹28,163 crore, up 2.23 per cent from ₹27,548 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda was down 17 per cent at ₹5,925 crore, compared to ₹7,128 crore in the FY25.

Profit after tax stood at ₹5,273 crore as compared to ₹3,879 crore in the previous fiscal.

"One India business grew at a robust 15 per cent Y-o-Y with all 3 segments delivering double-digit growth during the quarter. The Branded Prescription business sustained growth momentum in key chronic therapies, Trade Generics continued its steady growth and anchor brands of CHL continued to grow bigger," the company said in its exchange filing.

Cipla's North America business delivered quarterly revenue of $155 million, supported by demand in the differentiated portfolio and a steady base business.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates It reported research and development (R&D) investments of ₹509 crore or 7.8 per cent of sales for the quarter, driven by product filings and development efforts.

Cipla management commentary

Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer at Cipla, said the company continues to make considerable progress across its focused markets. In FY26, the company recorded its highest-ever yearly revenue of ₹28,163 crore, reflecting the strength of our core businesses despite certain markets facing near-term challenges.

Our One-India business surpassed the ₹12,500 crore annual revenue milestone. Key therapies in the Branded Prescription business delivered robust double-digit growth, the Trade Generics business sustained the strong growth momentum, and anchor brands of the Consumer Health Business maintained a leadership position. The US business posted an annual revenue of $780 million, supported by demand in our differentiated portfolio and a steady base business," he said.

In One Africa, Cipla recorded a healthy annual growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y in USD terms, driven by firm performance across key markets. Emerging Markets and Europe crossed the $400 million annualised revenue threshold on the back of a deep market focus strategy, he said

Going ahead, Gupta said the focus will be on growing key markets, further building flagship brands, investing in the future pipeline, as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front.