Cipla tanks 20% so far in CY 2026; hits over 2-year low in firm market

Cipla share price today

Share price of Cipla hit a fresh over two-year low at ₹1,195.15, falling 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its lowest level since December 2023. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.9 per cent at 73,281 at 02:06 PM.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Cipla has underperformed the market by declining 20 per cent, as compared to 14 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex.

Cipla to announce Q4 results on May 13, 2026

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Cipla informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on May 13, 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The board will also recommend final dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2026, if any.

What’s making Street nervous?

The company's management in October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) earnings conference call highlighted that the near-term US business remains challenging due to gRevlimid normalisation and a temporary supply disruption in Lanreotide, a key product whose recovery is expected post-remediation. The respiratory franchise, led by Albuterol and the upcoming generic Advair, remains a strategic focus amid rising competition. Additionally, four peptide launches over the next 0–6 months are expected to gradually support revenue growth and margin recovery, though profitability will not match high-margin products like gRevlimid.

Meanwhile, Cipla’s US sales fell 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $167 million, impacted by gRevlimid erosion and temporary Lanreotide supply disruption. These factors also weighed on gross margins, which declined by ~520 bps YoY. While the US portfolio is in transition, recovery is expected as Lanreotide supply normalises in H2FY27E and upcoming respiratory and peptide launches over the next 0–6 months, said analysts at Axis Securities.

Cipla’s gross margin and EBITDA margin contracted by ~520 bps and ~1,040 bps YoY, respectively. The key drag was the decline in gRevlimid, with additional impact from Lanreotide disruption and higher R&D spending.

The company reduced its EBITDA margin guidance to 21 per cent from 22.7-24.0 per cent for FY26. Analysts at Axis Securities expect margin pressure to persist in the short to medium term, given the gRevlimid fade, Lanreotide disruption, and competition in upcoming gAdvair launches.

“Contraction in EBITDA margin by 700-1,000bps QoQ and YoY suggests that the contribution from one-off gRevlimid had been significantly higher than what we and the street had estimated,” said analysts at Elara Capital in the Q3 result update.

Performance in all international businesses came in weak but was partly saved by a sharp depreciation in INR. The domestic business grew 10 per cent, in line with expectations. With Lanreotide coming off further in Q4, the brokerage firm expects further weakness. Analysts build in significant launches in FY27, in line with the guidance. If these launches pan out as guided, further downside to the stock may be limited, given the tailwinds from sharp INR depreciation. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.