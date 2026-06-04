Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Citi bets on electric equipment makers; picks Hitachi, GE Vernova, CG Power

Citi bets on electric equipment makers; picks Hitachi, GE Vernova, CG Power

Citi estimates that HVDC-related investments represent an opportunity of around ₹1.6 trillion as India works toward integrating 900 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY36.

Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, CG Power are Citi's top picks

Citi bets on electric equipment makers; picks Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, CG Power

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Analysts at Citi are bullish on India's electric equipment manufacturers, saying the country is uniquely positioned to benefit from a large domestic transmission buildout, accelerating high-voltage direct current (HVDC) adoption, favourable policies, and export opportunities. Notably, India manufactures around 80 per cent of the global transmission and distribution products.
 
Citi has initiated 'Buy' coverage on Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova T&D India (GVTD), and CG Power for ₹46,700, ₹6,200, and ₹1,100 targets, respectively. It has maintained a 'Neutral' stance on Siemens Energy for a target price of ₹4,000.
 
Citi estimates that HVDC-related investments represent an opportunity of around ₹1.6 trillion as India works toward integrating 900 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY36.
 
 
"The Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) around ₹7.9 trillion transmission plan of 900 GW renewable integration by FY36 points to a multi-year buildout of HV and HVDC infrastructure. We estimate HVDC alone represents a ₹1.6 trillion OEM opportunity, with meaningful barriers to entry supported by localisation norms and certification requirements," the brokerage said.
 
The report noted that transmission networks are becoming a critical link in the energy transition. It said that accelerating renewable adoption, electrification, and data-centre growth are driving a US $15 trillion global T&D capax cycle over CY25-50.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE

Also Read

stock markets, sensex, growth, m-cap, investors, investments

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty above 23,400; Eternal, Coal India top gainers

Poonawalla Fincorp

Jefferies assigns Buy to Poonawalla Fincorp, says NBFC set for solid growth

Auto stocks to buy in 2026

Auto stocks to buy: Analysts back Maruti, TVS, M&M, TaMo after May sales

Suzlon share price

Suzlon advances 2% as JM Financial backs FY31 growth plans, sees 17% upside

JBM Auto share

JBM Auto, Olectra rise up to 7%; what's driving investors' interest?

 
"As renewables could make up around 80 per cent of future capacity additions, higher transmission and grid stabilisation requirements should sustain investment demand. Persistent transformer shortages and increasing global HVDC sourcing likely position Indian T&D OEMs as key beneficiaries," the brokerage said.
 
The report also highlighted that increasing localisation requirements and certification norms could act as entry barriers, benefiting established domestic players.
 
Key risks include slower-than-expected capex, HVDC rollout delays, rising competition, easing localisation norms, inflation, and a change in sentiment impacting valuations.   ========================================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

More From This Section

Irrigation

Jain Irrigation zooms 13% on commissioning biochar reactor in Jalgaon

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Savita Oil Technologies zooms 37% in 2 days, nears record high; here's why

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

How markets are likely to react to RBI's interest rate and policy guidance

RR Kabel share price

R R Kabel up 47% YTD, 21% in a month; Motilal stays Neutral at ₹2,020

drones, millitary, army

Ideaforge zooms 144% since April, hits 2-year high; what's driving stock?

Topics : Industry Report Hitachi Energy India CG power Stock Market Today Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance