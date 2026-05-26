City Gas Distribution stocks rally on CNG price hike; IGL jumps 5%, MGL 3%

Shares of leading gas distributors, including Indraparstha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Adani Total Gas, were trading higher on Tuesday, May 26, after prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) were increased by ₹2 per kg. This is the fourth price hike in eleven days amid rising global energy costs.

Around 09:45 AM, shares of Indraprastha Gas were trading ₹5.15 per cent higher at ₹168.75, Adani Total Gas jumped 3.6 per cent to ₹683, and Mahanagar Gas shares gained 3.12 per cent to ₹1,108 per share. ONGC shares also gained over 1 per cent to ₹493.10. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 24,056.45 levels, up by a marginal 24.75 points or 0.1 per cent.

Following the latest revision effective from 6 AM on May 26, the price of CNG in Delhi has increased to ₹83.09 per kg from ₹81.09 earlier.

The hike comes after a ₹1 per kg increase on May 23 and a ₹2 per kg revision on May 15, taking the total rise in CNG prices in Delhi to ₹5 per kg over the period.

CNG prices were also revised upward across the Delhi-NCR region, with rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad reaching ₹88.70 per kg. In Mumbai, CNG now costs ₹84 per kg.

Despite a more than 20 per cent decline from its peak, Brent crude continues to hover around $98 a barrel amid the uncertainty around US-Iran peace deal. On Tuesday, Brent crude was up 2.07 per cent at $98.13 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 4.99 per cent at $91.78.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said even though negotiations are continuing for an end to the West Asia crisis, there are no indications of an imminent end to the conflict. The “self-defence strikes” by the US in Southern Iran have come as a dampener to the ongoing negotiations. But this is not viewed by the markets as the beginning of another round of military strikes.

"An interesting and important trend is the risk appetite in the market. Every time a positive development emerges, indicating an end to the conflict and followed by a dip in crude prices, the market has been rallying. This was evident in the 1073-point rally in the Sensex yesterday. This risk appetite is a reflection of the resilience of the economy and the optimism of investors. A resolution to the conflict and a significant dip in crude prices have the potential to largely address the macro headwinds which the economy is facing now. This appears to be the message from the market," he added. ============================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.