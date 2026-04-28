City Union Bank shares gain 8% after Q4 results; dividend, bonus announced

City Union Bank share price today: Shares of City Union Bank climbed 8 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the lender posted strong results in the March quarter (Q4FY26). The bank also announced a dividend payout of 200 per cent and a bonus share issue for the investors.

City Union Bank shares opened on a firm note at ₹281.52 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and hit a high of ₹293.52 in early morning deals. As of 9:25 AM, City Union Bank shares were trading 4 per cent northward at ₹282.35 with 3.5 million equities changing hands.

City Union Bank Q4 results

In Q4FY26, City Union Bank reported a net profit of ₹360 crore, up 25 per cent Y-o-Y. The lender said that this is the highest profit it has achieved in a single quarter. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹288 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

City Union Bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹786 crore in the reporting quarter. The private lender's NII stood at ₹600 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The bank's non interest income in Q4FY26 came in at ₹290 crore as against ₹251 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter o the previous fiscal.

The operating expense stood at ₹497 crore, while the gross profit improved by 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹580 crore in the quarter under review. The total deposits increased by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹78,308 crore in FY26.

For the entire FY26, City Union Bank reported a net profit of ₹1,326 crore, up by 18 per cent from ₹1,124 crore reported in FY25.

City Union Bank share price target On the asset quality front, the bank's the gross NPA for FY26 fell to 1.91 per cent from 3.09 per cent in last financial year. The net NPA decreased to 0.68 per cent in FY26 from 1.25 per cent in FY25. The bank said that both GNPA and NNPA had shown sequential decrease for the past 8 quarters.

JM Financial has maintained 'Buy' rating on City Union Bank shares after the Q4 results, and hiked the target price to ₹320. The target price implies an upside nearly 14 per cent from the CMP.

City Union Bank bonus, dividend

City Union Bank has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share for its investors in the Q4 results and announced approved a proposal to issue bonus shares. The board has fixed the bonus issue ratio at 1:1, meaning one bonus share will be issued for every three existing shares.

City Union Bank is yet to announce to the record date for both the corporate action. Both the dividend and bonus issue are subject to the approval by the shareholders of the bank at the AGM.

"Recommended a dividend @ Rs 2 per equity share i.e., 200% on face value of Re 1 per equity share of the Bank for the Financial Year 2025-26, the payment of which will be subject to approval by the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," City Union Bank said in a filing.

"Issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 : 3 i.e. 1 equity share for every 3 fully paid up equity shares held as on record date, which will be subject to approval by the shareholders of the Bank," the lender added in the filing.

City Union Bank history

As per BSE data, this is the third bonus issuance by City Union Bank. The bank had first issued a bonus share in 2017 and again in 2018.