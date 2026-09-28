Clean Max defies market fall, rises 5% after 8.6mn shares trade in block

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions shares defied market weakness on Monday to rise more than 5 per cent in intraday trade following a block deal.

According to Bloomberg data, a total of 8.6 million shares of the company changed hands in a single block. Further details of the parties involved in the block deal were not immediately available.

However, media reports said Augment India Holdings may have sold more than 7 per cent of its total stake in Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for ₹1,062 crore at a floor price of around ₹1,250 per share.

As of 10 AM, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions shares were trading 3.2 per cent higher at ₹1,439 on the NSE. The stock was also the most active on the NSE by value, data showed.

According to NSE data, around 12 million shares of the company changed hands, amounting to ₹1,573.34 crore.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 265 points or 1.15 per cent at 23,870.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 900 pts; NSE shares slip below issue price; India VIX up 15% Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that Cleanmax stock remains within a broader consolidation range despite today's move of 5-6 per cent intraday. On the daily chart, the stock is forming a Cup and Handle pattern, which indicates the possibility of a fresh upside move if the breakout happens.

The breakout level of the broader consolidation and the Cup and Handle pattern coincides near ₹1,480 levels. A sustained move above ₹1,480 could trigger a fresh rally towards ₹1,800, followed by ₹2,000 levels. On the downside, ₹1,200 remains a crucial support. "The bullish view would be negated if the stock breaks and sustains below 1,200," the analyst said.