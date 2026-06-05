CLSA bullish on Bharti Airtel as Airtel Money IPO nears; sees 27% upside

Bharti Airtel's Africa mobile money business, Airtel Money, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2026. The company could raise $1.5-2 billion at a potential valuation of $10 billion (up four fold from 2021), according to a report by CLSA. This translates into 60 per cent of Airtel Africa’s market cap.

At $10 billion valuation, the listing could would put Airtel Money among the largest IPOs on a European exchange in recent years. London is the most likely location for the listing of Airtel Money.

Airtel Money growth has been robust, with annualised transaction value in FY26 at $215 billion, up 50 per cent Y-o-Y and PAT of $350 million. Its revenue increased by 36 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.4 billion, while Ebitda increased 31 per cent Y-o-Y to $689 million.

CLSA said that in terms of subscriber growth, Airtel Money's customer base expanded 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 54 million users in the fiscal year. Ebitda margin stood at 50.8 per cent, above Airtel Africa's overall margin of 49.3 per cent.

CLSA believes the growth story is far from over. Airtel Money penetration is low at 29 per cent of Airtel Africa’s own mobile subscribers of 184 million as Nigeria has yet to ramp up (only 2.7 million subscribers currently using the service), leaving significant room for expansion.

Airtel Money business contributes 20 per cent of the region, and Africa accounts for 25 per cent of Bharti Airtel’s consolidated operations.

Bharti Airtel Stock: Outperform | Target ₹2,310

Maintaining its 'Outperform' rating on Bharti Airtel , CLSA has set a target price of ₹2,310, implying an upside of around 27 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,819.90.

The brokerage noted that while it values Bharti Airtel's stake in Airtel Africa in its SOTP valuation, it does not separately value to Airtel Money.

Further, it said that Bharti Airtel, driven by tariff hikes, rising mobile data penetration and 5G subscribers, should continue to see strong growth. Its revenue market share has increased to 36 per cent despite a further 2ppt market share gain by RJio. Bharti remains focused on ramping up data from 70 per cent penetration of its own 342 million India mobile subscribers and rolling out 5G services targeting all of urban India and key rural areas.

"5G will also boost Bharti's enterprise offerings, and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is an opportunity. Bharti’s 5G mobile rollout targeting top-end subscribers, enterprise, home broadband/5G FWA and convergence services ramp-up should further enhance growth," CLSA said.

Tariff hikes, CLSA said, are a key catalyst for the stock. Also, any relief on the long pending AGR case could provide Bharti Airtel with relief of around $4 billion. The listing of RJio could be a rating catalyst.

Airtel Money shareholding