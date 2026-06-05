CMR Green IPO subscribed 127x; Paras Healthcare files for ₹1,800-cr IPO

CMR Green IPO subscribed 127x

The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies was subscribed 127 times, rekindling hopes of a revival in primary market activity. The ₹631-crore issue—the first IPO in more than a month—garnered bids worth nearly ₹56,000 crore despite recent market volatility. CMR Green, a manufacturer of aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys, had fixed a price band of ₹182–192 per share for the issue, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS). At the upper end of the price band, the company commands a valuation of about ₹4,206 crore. The robust subscription has also fuelled expectations of a strong market debut, with grey market premiums indicating potential listing gains of over 30 per cent.

Sebi clears five IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted final observations to five companies seeking to launch initial public offerings (IPOs), including Oyo parent Oravel Stays, UPL arm Advanta Enterprises, housing finance firm Truhome Finance, V-Guard group’s Veegaland Developers and Mehta Hitech Industries.

Paras Healthcare files for ₹1,800-crore IPO

Paras Healthcare has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a ₹1,800-crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹1,300 crore by existing shareholders.

The clinical specialty-led hospital platform operates eight hospitals under the Paras Health brand, with an aggregate capacity of 2,211 beds across Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir as of March 31, 2026.