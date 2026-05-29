CMR Green public offer to open on June 3; CIL retail book subscribed 1.5x

CMR Green public offer to open on June 3

The ₹630 crore initial public offering (IPO) of non-ferrous metal recycler CMR Green Technologies will open for subscription on June 3 and close on June 5. The issue, which is entirely an offer for sale , has been priced in the range of ₹182–192 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the firm is valued at about ₹4,206 crore. The promoters have reduced the size of the offering to 32.86 million shares, compared with the 42.9 million shares proposed previously.

Coal India retail book subscribed 1.5x

After strong demand from institutional investors, the retail book of Coal India offer for sale (OFS) was subscribed nearly 1.5 times on Friday. The OFS garnered bids for 18.4 million shares as against 12.32 million on offer. The floor price for the share sale was set at ₹412 as against last closing price of ₹457.6. Throug the OFS, the Centre will be able to raise over ₹5,000 crore. Mahindra Manulife MF announces SIF entry

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund on Friday said it had received approvals to enter the specialised investment fund (SIF) space, and plans to run the new business under the “MPOWER SIF” brand. “There is a requirement for investment solutions that offer greater flexibility and use the entire range of tools available to deliver consistent outcomes,” said Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management.