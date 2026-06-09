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Home / Markets / News / CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment out; GMP signals strong listing gains

CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment out; GMP signals strong listing gains

CMR Green Technologies IPO: Here's what the latest grey market trends hint at regarding a possible listing on June 10, 2026

CMR Green Technologies IPO listing

CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment

New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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CMR Green Technologies IPO:  Grey market trends indicate a strong stock market debut for non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer CMR Green Technologies, which is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The company raised ₹630.88 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The IPO, which closed on June 5, received bids for 2,92,75,44,594 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer.
 
Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 270.46 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 172.35 times, while the retail investor segment was subscribed 27.03 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on June 8 and the issue price was set at ₹192 per share.
 
 
With the stock set to debut on June 10, investors are closely tracking grey market trends. 

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CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP, listing expectations

Ahead of the listing, CMR Green Technologies unlisted shares were trading at around ₹260 apiece in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹68 per share, or 35.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹192.
 
At the prevailing GMP, the stock is expected to list at a premium of over 35 per cent. However, market participants caution that GMP is an unofficial indicator and may not accurately reflect actual listing-day performance. 

CMR Green Technologies IPO details

The IPO comprised a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares aggregating ₹630.88 crore. Promoter group entities, including Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF (through its karta), and Mohan Agarwal HUF (through its karta), participated in the OFS. Investor group entity Global Scrap Processors also sold a part of its stake through the offering, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
 
The IPO was priced in the range of ₹182-₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. The issue was open for subscription from June 3 to June 5, 2026. Since the issue was entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
 
Brokerage views on the issue were mixed. Swastika Investment assigned a 'Neutral' rating, while stating that high-risk investors may consider the IPO for listing gains. Equivision recommended subscribing to the issue.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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