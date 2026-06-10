CMR Green Technologies shares list at 43% premium, beat IPO GMP estimates

CMR Green Technologies IPO listing, CMR Green Technologies share price: Shares of CMR Green Technologies made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer raised ₹630.88 crore.

CMR Green Technologies shares kickstarted their maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹275.40 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹83.40, or 43.44 per cent, over the issue price of ₹192 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹268 per share, a premium of ₹76, or 39.58 per cent.

Check Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status The listing exceeded grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, CMR Green Technologies' unlisted shares were trading at around ₹260 apiece in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. This implied a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹68 per share, or 35.42 per cent over the issue price.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details

CMR Green Technologies IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares aggregating ₹630.88 crore. Promoter group entities, including Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF (through its karta), and Mohan Agarwal HUF (through its karta), participated in the OFS. Investor group entity Global Scrap Processors also sold part of its stake through the offering, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The public issue was offered in a price band of ₹182-₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. The issue remained open for subscription from June 3 to June 5, 2026.

CMR Green Technologies IPO received bids for 2,92,75,44,594 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 127.04 times.

Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 270.46 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 172.35 times, while the retail investor segment was subscribed 27.03 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on June 8, and the issue price was fixed at ₹192 per share.

Since the issue was entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

"Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (Offer Proceeds). Each of the Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the Offer Proceeds, post deduction of Offer-related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon to be borne by the Selling Shareholders," said the company in its RHP.