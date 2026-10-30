Coal India falls 3% post Q2 results but brokerages upbeat on PSU stock

State-owned miner Coal India shares came under pressure on Friday as they fell over 3 per cent in intraday trade after the company reported its quarterly results post-market hours on Thursday.

The company's counter at 09:20 AM was trading 1.12 per cent lower at ₹388.75 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was flat at 22,921.15. In intraday trade, the stock fell 3.3 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹380.40 per share.

Coal India Q2FY27 result highlights

Coal India reported a 57 per cent jump in profit after tax for the second quarter ended September 2026 to ₹6,547 crore, compared with ₹4,167 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

The company's total income also jumped 21 per cent to ₹46,833 crore during the September 2026 quarter, from ₹38,694 crore posted in the same period last financial year.

The company reported a 4 per cent increase in production to 151 million tonnes (mt) and a 12 per cent increase in coal offtake to 186 mt during the quarter. Overburden removal grew 1 per cent to 352 mt. CIL sold 186 mt of coal in the September 2026 quarter, a 13 per cent increase over the same period last financial year.

The increase in profit was driven mainly by improved average per-tonne realisation and higher other income during the quarter. Average billing realisation grew 7 per cent to ₹2,346 per tonne during the three-month period ended September 2026, from ₹2,186 per tonne in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Brokerage view on Coal India

Elara Capital

The brokerage noted that Coal India reported Q2FY27 revenue from operations at up 20.9 per cent y-o-y, while Ebitda increased 28.9 per cent y-o-y and reported PAT rose 57.1 per cent y-o-y, with overall financial performance in line with its estimates.

Coal production increased 4 per cent y-o-y, and offtake grew 12 per cent y-o-y. Overall sales volume rose 13 per cent y-o-y, supported by 12 per cent growth in FSA volumes and 51 per cent growth in e-auction volumes, alongside a 7 per cent improvement in overall realisation to ₹2,346.21/tonne. Maintain ‘Buy’ with an unchanged target price of ₹522.

The brokerage noted that Long-term tailwinds , such as rising acceptance of coal as a dominant fuel mix and good volume delivery in the past few quarters, better evacuation infrastructure in terms of first-mile connectivity projects, a healthy balance sheet, and a likely annual dividend payout of ₹26-27 per share, imply a 6 per cent yield.

Nuvama

Nuvama Institutional Equities highlighted that Coal India posted in-line Q2FY27 Ebitda, up 29 per cent y-o-y, driven by higher volume and prices, partly offset by higher operating costs amid the West Asia conflict. E-auction prices remained largely flat y-o-y and benefit of higher e-auction prices from Aug-26 to drive Q3FY27 numbers sharply. Coal is favourably positioned to benefit from volume growth and higher e-auction prices in H2FY27, partly affected by higher input costs and a wage hike revision effective Jul-2026 for non-executives.

The brokerage added that, amid the West Asia crisis, the disrupted supply chain has caused an increase in input costs like diesel and explosives. It added that during H1FY27, volume grew by 8 per cent y-o-y. “This has revived confidence in growth prospects and we expect Coal India to deliver 8 per cent volume growth in FY27,” Nuvama said.

The brokerage maintains a ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹501. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.