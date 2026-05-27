Coal India OFS subscribed 3.7 times; Adani Power overtakes Infosys in mcap

The government’s ₹5,080-crore offer-for-sale (OFS) in Coal India was subscribed 3.7 times on Wednesday, reflecting strong institutional demand. The share sale received bids for 427.8 million shares against 123 million shares on offer. The floor price for the OFS was set at ₹412 per share.

Amid the OFS, Coal India shares witnessed sharp volatility. The stock fell as much as 6.6 per cent intraday to ₹427.8 before recovering all losses to end 1 per cent higher at ₹463.

At the end of the March 2026 quarter, the government held a 63.1 per cent stake in Coal India. The stake sale is part of the Centre’s broader disinvestment and fiscal management strategy. Another 12.3 million shares reserved for retail investors will be auctioned on Friday.

Pushp Brand files for IPO

Pushp Brand India, a packaged spices company, has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing investors, including A91 Emerging Fund and Sixth Sense India, which currently hold 20.14 per cent and 7.81 per cent stakes, respectively. Pushp’s product offerings include pure spices, blended spices, whole spices and value-added products such as hing, western seasonings, quick-fry mixes, soya products and tea.

Adani Power goes past Infy in mcap

Adani Power on Wednesday surpassed Infosys in market capitalisation, becoming the 11th most-valued company in the country and the most valuable firm within the Gautam Adani-led group. The power producer is currently valued at around ₹4.8 trillion after its shares rallied nearly 70 per cent so far this year. In contrast, Infosys has seen a 30 per cent erosion in market capitalisation to ₹4.7 trillion amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption in the IT services sector.