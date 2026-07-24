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Home / Markets / News / Coal India Q1 Preview: Weak offtake, higher costs to hit PAT; dividend eyed

Coal India Q1 Preview: Weak offtake, higher costs to hit PAT; dividend eyed

Brokerages Axis Direct and Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expect a decline in the company's Q1 profit even as Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) sees single-digit growth.

Coal India, Coal sector

Coal India Q1 results date is July 27

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

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Coal India Q1 Results Preview: PSU stock Coal India is expected to post a muted earnings in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q1 FY27) as analysts see muted offtake, subdued e-premiums and higher operating expenses impact the company's performance. 
 
Coal India is slated to post its Q1 results next week on Monday, July 27. 
 

Coal India dividend

The PSU company's board will also consider and declare an interim dividend along with its Q1 results on the day. Coal India is known as a high dividend-paying stocks. Its total payout in the last one year was ₹26.38 per share.
 
 
It has a dividend yield of 6 per cent.
 

Coal India Q1 preview

Brokerages Axis Direct and Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expect a decline in the company's Q1 profit even as Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) sees single-digit growth. Here are their key expectations:

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Kotak Institutional Equities 
As per KIE's estimates, Coal India may post a 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in the net profit to ₹7,802.6 crore, even as it sees revenue rising 1.4 per cent to ₹32,333.2 crore.
 
It said that modest dispatches at 198 million tons (up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27 will likely impact earnings during the quarter. The brokerage sees blended realizations at ₹1,635 per ton (down 2% Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27, and e-auction realizations of ₹2,400 per ton.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Despite estimates of a  muted coal production muted for Q1 FY27 and subsdued e-auction premium of 35 per cent, MOFSL expected net sales to soar 22.6 per cent in Q1 FY27 to ₹43,930 crore.
 
It also expects a PAT growth of 6 per cent ₹9,330 crore during the quarter under review. The brokerage said that volume offtake post monsoon would be a key monitorable. 
 
Axis Direct 
Coal India's offtake of 4 per cent Y-o-Y could drive revenue by 4.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 to ₹37,424 crore, estimates Axis Direct. It models a 50 per cent e-auction premium and 11 per cent e-auction volumes, similar to the levels seen last year.
 
It added that adjusted EBITDA would likely de-grow by 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of higher operating expenses and coal inventory liquidation. As a result, it sees a PAT decline of 12.7 per cent in the quarter under review to ₹7,630 crore. 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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Topics : Coal India Q1 results Markets Commercial coal mining Indian stock market dividend High dividend stocks

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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