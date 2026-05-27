Coal India OFS: Coal India shares dropped more than 6 per cent in morning trade today as the offer for sale (OFS) opened for subscription for non-retail investors. The government has announced the sale of up to a 2 per cent stake in the Maharatna PSU at a 10 per cent discount. The OFS will open for retail investors on May 29.

As of 9:35 AM, Coal India shares were trading in the red, down 4.6 per cent at ₹438.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A total of 14 million equity shares changed hands in the first 20 minutes of trading.

Coal India OFS price

The stake sale will fetch about ₹5,000 crore to the exchequer.

"Government of India announces OFS in Coal India Limited with a base offer of 1 per cent of its equity and an additional 1 per cent Green Shoe Option in case of oversubscription. Floor price fixed at ₹412 per share," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X. Coal India shareholding pattern As per the shareholding pattern for the March 2026 quarter, the Government holds a 63.13% stake in Coal India. Following the proposed Offer for Sale (OFS), this stake is expected to decline to 61.13%. Coal India would be the second OFS of a public sector company in the current fiscal year. Last week, the government sold 8.08 per cent in Central Bank of India via OFS and raised ₹2,266 crore.

The FY27 Budget has estimated a mop up of ₹80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation, more than double the ₹33,837 crore given in the Revised Estimates for FY26.

Coal India stock: Analyst favours buy the dip strategy

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Coal India has breached its short-term upward sloping trendline along with the 50-day moving average, indicating slight weakness in the short term. It has immediate support around ₹427. A break below this could extend the correction towards the ₹415-416, which coincides with the key swing high, the 200-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent up move. "Despite the near-term pressure, the broader long-term structure continues to remain constructive," he said, adding that any decline towards the ₹425-415 range could be a good accumulation opportunity from a long-term investment perspective.

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is India's largest coal mining company and enjoys the Maharatna status. For the quarter ended March 2026, Coal India had reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹10,908 crore, aided by higher other income, improved realisations, and lower stripping activity. The PSU had earned a profit of ₹9,740 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The state-run miner's revenue Revenue from operations increased 6 per cent to ₹46,490 crore in Q4FY26, while Ebitda climbed 12 per cent to ₹17,917 crore.