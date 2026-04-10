Coal India stock falls 6% as firm absorbs price shocks to shield consumers

Shares of Coal India, the world's largest state-owned coal producer, fell nearly 6 per cent to hit a low of ₹427.5 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced a reduction in coal reserve prices in its single-window, mode-agnostic e-auction segment, even as input costs continue to surge.

On Friday, April 10, the Coal India stock opened at ₹455, almost flat compared to the previous session's close of ₹454.1. Around 02:00 PM, the stock was trading at ₹433, down 4.62 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,019.45 levels, up by 244 points or 1.02 per cent.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2.67 trillion, down ₹12,603 crore from ₹2.8 trillion on Thursday. Its 52-week high was at ₹476, and its 52-week low was at ₹368.65.

According to the exchange filing, the company has decided to absorb significant increases in the prices of key inputs such as explosives and industrial diesel, preventing a cascading impact on coal prices.

"At a time when the energy prices are surging ahead, apart from absorbing the price shocks, some of CIL’s subsidiaries have reduced the reserve price of coal in Single Window Mode Agnostic e-auction," the company said.

The company has also announced to increase the frequency of auctions and the quantum of coal to be put under the auction. Coal India aims to supply the dry fuel at an affordable price to the country's citizens to cap the consequent costs.

READ | Aditya Birla Real Estate jumps 7% on NCD redemption; Emkay sees 27% upside The cost of Ammonium Nitrate (AN), a critical component accounting for about 60 per cent of explosive material used in opencast mining, rose sharply by 44 per cent to ₹72,750 per metric tonne as of April 1, 2026, from pre-war levels of ₹50,500. This increase led to a 26 per cent jump in the average cost of explosives, which rose from ₹39,588 per metric tonne in February 2026 to ₹49,783 per metric tonne by the end of March.

This sharp increase in the price of AN had a direct impact on the cost of explosives that Coal India uses in large quantities in blasting operations to uncover overburden and expose coal seams. As a result, the average cost of explosives jumped by around 26 per cent from ₹39,588 per metric ton in February 2026 to ₹49,783 per metric ton by the March end.

Industrial diesel prices have also surged, increasing by around 54 per cent from ₹92 per litre in mid-March 2026 to ₹142 per litre as of April 1, adding to cost pressures. CIL’s subsidiaries consumed approximately 4.19 lakh kilo litres of diesel during FY26.