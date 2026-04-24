Cochin Shipyard shares up 40% in April so far; time to buy or book profit?

Cochin Shipyard share price today: Cochin Shipyard shares bucked the weak market trend today, surging over 7 per cent in intraday trade amid strong volumes. The PSU stock opened on a flat note with positive bias at ₹1,595 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon saw a rise in buying interest, lifting the counter to the day's high of ₹1,710. The PSU stock has witnessed a strong recovery in April, with the stock gaining nearly 40 per cent so far. In comparision, the the headline index has gained 7 per cent.

As of 11:30 AM, Cochin Shipyard shares were seen holding the gains to quote at ₹1,649, up 3.5 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 245 points, or 1 per cent, to trade at 23,927.

A total of 7.2 million equities of the company changed hands on the NSE, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of nearly 2 million.

On the BSE, Cochin Shipyard shares traded 3 per cent higher at ₹1,640 with spurt in volume by more than 4.16 times. It was also among the top gainers of the BSE 500 index.

Cochin Shipyard is a Miniratna company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Cochin Shipyard share price target

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Cochin Shipyard has touched a four-month high around the ₹1,700 mark. From a technical perspective, the stock established a solid base near ₹1,280 levels, which coincided with its previous swing lows. "Since then, it has been steadily moving higher. In today’s session, the stock managed to cross its 200-day moving average, placed around ₹1,650," the analyst said.

Going ahead, he said that ₹1,650 level will act as an immediate support and "if the stock sustains above this level on a closing basis, it could extend its upward momentum towards ₹1,900 and then 2,000 levels".