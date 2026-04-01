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Home / Markets / News / Coforge jumps 7% on RBI nod for $1 bn overseas investment in Encora deal

Coforge jumps 7% on RBI nod for $1 bn overseas investment in Encora deal

The buying on the counter came after the company received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval for overseas investment of more than $1 billion for the deal with Encora

Coforge

Coforge | Image: X

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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Coforge shares jumped 6.5 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,187.35 per share. At 10:24 AM, Coforge’s share price was trading 6.21 per cent higher at ₹1,183.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.35 per cent at 73,641.45. 
The buying on the counter came after the company received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval for overseas investment of more than $1 billion for the deal with Encora. 
According to the filing, Coforge has received another key regulatory approval for its ongoing acquisition of Encora. The company said the RBI has approved its overseas investment of more than $1 billion for the deal. 
 
“We are pleased to announce that today, the Company has now received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for Overseas Direct Investment exceeding USD One Billion under Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules,” the filing read. 
This acquisition was announced in December 2025 and still requires a few more approvals in different countries. Coforge had already received approvals earlier from US antitrust authorities, its shareholders, and some other competition regulators, including in Australia.  READ | Defence index surges 7%; Shipbuilding stocks GRSE, Mazagon zoom up to 19% 

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The company said the remaining approvals are in the final stages, and it will update exchanges once they come through. In short, the Encora acquisition is moving ahead, and RBI approval is an important step forward. 
In a report dated December 26, 2025, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had said that Coforge’s strong executable order book and resilient client spending across verticals bode well for its organic business. This acquisition expands Coforge’s presence in the hi-tech and healthcare verticals, though it has not yet incorporated Encora's numbers into the valuation. 
“We continue to view Coforge as a structurally strong mid-tier player well-placed to benefit from vendor consolidation/cost-takeout deals and digital transformation,” Motilal Oswal said. 
However, analysts noted that the scale of the transaction is large; therefore, execution remains critical. Integration, leadership retention, margin management post-integration, and amortisation will be key monitorables.  READ | Mid, smallcap indices rebound; GRSE, Muthoot Fin, BDL, BSE jump up to 18% 
Emkay reckoned that the acquisition accelerates Coforge’s shift toward higher-value, artificial intelligence (AI)-led engineering services, with Encora adding deep engineering talent and complementary digital and AI capabilities, particularly strengthening BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and travel. 
The acquisition of Encora is expected by the brokerage to create powerful synergies by building a massive, AI-focused platform. Specifically, the combined strengths in AI-led engineering, data, and cloud services are projected to generate approximately $2 billion in revenue by 2026-27 (FY27). Additionally, the deal will immediately scale up Coforge’s presence in hi-tech and healthcare sectors, with each vertical expected to reach a revenue run-rate of about $170 million right after the merger. 
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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