Coforge, OFSS defy ₹6 trillion rout in IT stocks, rally up to 59% YTD

The tech rout on Dalal Street has made the Nifty IT index this year's worst sectoral performer amid fears of AI-led revenue deflation and a weakening demand environment. According to data from ACE Equity, Nifty IT has lost nearly 17 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, eroding ₹6.37 trillion from investor wealth.

While most index stocks have tumbled, with majors like Wipro, Infosys and TCS recording a 26-30 per cent decline, two stocks, Coforge and Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), have emerged as distinct outliers. They defied the selloff in IT stocks following a 20 per cent and 58 per cent rise, respectively, during this period. Tech Mahindra also eked out a 2.9 per cent gain amid a rebound last month.

Why are Coforge & OFSS outperforming?

Analysts believe stronger earnings visibility and company-specific growth drivers have managed to drive this outperformance.

OFSS has a fundamentally different earnings profile compared with traditional IT services companies.

Its product-led model, deep positioning within the banking technology ecosystem and high-margin recurring revenue base make it less exposed to the discretionary spending pressures affecting traditional IT services companies, said Kunal Bajaj, research analyst at Choice Institutional Equities.

Adding to this, Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that investors have increasingly preferred businesses with predictable earnings, strong balance sheets and lower execution risk in an uncertain demand environment.

The company posted a 120.52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,415.5 crore on a 68.73 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹3,125.2 crore in Q1 FY27.

Meanwhile, Coforge, Agrawal said, continues to benefit from robust deal momentum, healthy execution and its proven ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and unlock value. "The acquisition of SLK Global, Cigniti and Encora are notable examples, as they have strengthened the company's scale, capabilities and growth profile."

The company entered FY27 with a record $2.23 billion executable order book, up 44 per cent Y-o-Y, and reported $691 million TCV wins in Q1, including four large deals.

"With 86 per cent of revenue now linked to AI-led engineering, data and cloud services, Coforge is better positioned than most peers to participate in higher-growth technology spending," said Bajaj.

Can this trend sustain?

Going ahead, analysts believe that both stocks remain relatively better placed than the broader IT sector.

However, sustaining the recent pace of outperformance could become more challenging, said Agrawal. "Following the strong rally, valuations have become richer, and expectations are significantly higher. Consequently, future stock performance will increasingly depend on continued earnings delivery, successful execution and the emergence of fresh growth catalysts," he noted.

According to Bajaj, for Coforge, the key monitorables remain large-deal conversion, Encora synergies and its ability to sustain industry-leading organic growth alongside margin expansion. For OFSS, the focus is on continued deal momentum and monetisation within its core banking software franchise, he added.

"In a sector where broad-based demand recovery remains uneven, investors are likely to continue favouring companies with visible, company-specific earnings catalysts over a generic IT sector recovery trade," according to the Choice analyst.

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