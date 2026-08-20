Coforge surges 31% in 4 weeks, hits 8-month high; what's driving IT stock?

Coforge share price hit an eight-month high of ₹1,887.70, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deal. In two sessions, the counter has gained 7 per cent, while it has surged 31 per cent in a month. The stock has bounced back 87 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹1,008.50 touched on March 17, 2026.

The stock price of the information technology (IT) company is quoting at its highest level since December 12, 2025. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,988.90 on December 8, 2025.

At 02:07 PM, Coforge was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹1,878.20, compared to a 0.81 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes jumped over three-fold, with a combined 3.6 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions company. It provides technology-led transformation services across key industries, including Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Travel, Transportation & Hospitality (TTH), Healthcare, and Hi-Tech. The company combines deep domain expertise with capabilities in cloud, enterprise applications, data & analytics, and AI-led platforms to help clients accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Outlook & valuation

Coforge’s management maintained its FY27 guidance of 20.5–21.0 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin, 16.5–17.0 per cent standalone Ebit margin, 15.5 per cent plus consolidated Ebit margin, and free cash flow (FCF)/ profit after tax (PAT) above 100 per cent.

Analysts at Axis Securities remain positive towards the company’s long-term growth outlook over the coming quarters. The brokerage firm values the company at 26x FY28E EPS, reflecting a conservative approach despite its differentiated AI platform capabilities, accelerating synergy realisation from the Encora acquisition, strong balance sheet, healthy cash generation, and compelling long-term AI growth opportunity. Analysts recommend a BUY on the stock with a target price of ₹1,955/share.

AI-led engineering, cloud and data services now contribute 86 per cent of revenues, positioning Coforge well to capture the next wave of enterprise AI operationalisation. A record executable order book of USD 2.23 billion (+44 per cent YoY), a healthy large-deal momentum and improving synergy realisation provide strong FY27 earnings visibility, according to Choice Institutional Equities.

Coforge: Should you buy IT stock?

Axis Securities expects deal ramp-ups, AI monetisation and Encora synergies to drive sustained earnings growth. It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,050, based on 28x FY28E EPS.

Given strong organic growth, a record executable order book and robust large-deal pipeline providing healthy growth visibility, alongside better-than-guided margin performance despite Encora integration, analysts at ICICI Securities maintain a 'Buy' rating on Coforge with a target price of ₹1,950, valuing it at 2 7x FY28E EPS.

With 86 per cent of revenues from AI -led engineering, data and cloud services, Coforge is well positioned to capture rising enterprise AI spending. With 11,000+ data/AI practitioners, eight AI platforms and 100+ reusable AI agents, Coforge appears well placed to sustain above-industry growth alongside margin expansion, the brokerage firm said in Q1 results update.

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