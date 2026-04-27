Cohance Lifesciences shares zoom 20% to hit upper circuit; here's why

Cohance Lifesciences share price today: Shares of Cohance Lifesciences hit the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹432.70 on the BSE today, following the company’s announcement of appointing Umang Vohra as Executive Chairman effective May 1, 2026, and as Group CEO effective May 20, 2026.

The average trading volumes jumped over threefold, with a combined 14.71 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for around 650,000 shares combined, exchange data shows.

With today’s gain, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company has bounced back 62 per cent from its 52-week low levels of ₹267.85, touched on March 9, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,206.05 on April 25, 2025.

Umang Vohra to lead Cohance Lifesciences as executive chairman & group CEO

The company, in a press release, said that Umang Vohra, the former Cipla CEO, will lead the next phase of transformation and growth at Cohance and help build India’s leading technology-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) platform.

Most recently, as CEO and MD of Cipla, Vohra led the company’s transformation over the last decade to build a diversified global pharmaceutical enterprise. Having worked in and transformed two very large and respected pharma companies in India, Vohra brings an owner-mindset and vast business experience to the Cohance platform, the release said.

Cohance operates across three segments – pharma CRDMO, speciality chemicals and API++, with a growing presence in high-value, niche modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, and high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Furthermore, Cohance is one of the few CRDMO players in India, which has successfully commercialised products in the high-entry barrier, high-growth ADC payload segment (contributed about 17 per cent to H1FY26 revenue) with a significantly higher gross margin profile.

Cohance-India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rating rationale

Cohance has enhanced its capabilities in niche modalities via acquisitions and focused capex in these areas, which Ind-Ra expects will lead to an improvement in the business profile in the medium-to-long term, despite near-term return on capital employed (ROCE) dilution.

In its December 2025 rating rationale, Ind-Ra noted that CRDMO businesses offer long-term revenue visibility given the nature of contracts, despite the challenges in near-term visibility led by destocking, patent expiries, biotech funding and pipeline progression due to regulatory and customer-specific issues. Cohance has a strong pipeline of molecules offering medium-term and long-term revenue visibility.

Cohance has a significant presence in the regulated markets of the US and Europe. Exports to regulated markets constituted about 87 per cent of the revenue in FY25. Cohance operates across three segments – pharma CRDMO (accounted for 43 per cent of FY25 revenue), speciality chemicals (12 per cent) and API++ (including formulations; 45 per cent). The company’s presence in the CRDMO space imparts long-term revenue visibility, and its presence in the generic API and formulations space offers a steady stream of cash flows, the rating agency said.

Further, Cohance is among the top three players in eight out of 10 top molecules in the API portfolio and has nearly 50 product families in the APIs business, while in the formulations business, the company has nearly 50 abbreviated new drug applications as partnered and owned put together. It plans to file five-to-10 products every year to grow this segment. Ind-Ra believes Cohance’s business profile/portfolio encompasses products which impart healthy visibility of revenue/cash flow over the medium to long term.