Colgate margins may moderate as higher brand investments drive growth

Given that toothpaste penetration is near 100 per cent, brushing frequency is a key metric. The company claims urban non-twice-daily brushers have declined to 76 per cent (2025) from 80 per cent (2023), while rural non-daily brushers are at 45 per cent versus 55 per cent earlier. Per capita toothpaste usage is 1.07 times in 2025 versus 1.00 time in 2023. Premium toothpaste mix penetration has increased to 18.6 per cent year-to-date (YTD 2026) from 14.8 per cent in 2023, with the sensitive sub-category growing at over 10 times the overall growth.

Colgate is looking at education, affordability and higher replacement frequency to unlock growth. But changing consumer behaviour is a gradual process. Colgate also sees a resurgence of science-backed products, as the growth of natural and Ayurvedic offerings is plateauing. While there’s headroom for premiumisation, growth may be hard to accelerate beyond current rates.

The premium portfolio is growing six times faster than the market and five times faster than its key competitor. Colgate Total, Visible White Purple and PerioGard are key premium growth brands. PerioGard has seen net sales approximately doubling annually. It is the only Colgate brand endorsed by the Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP).

Colgate is the No. 1 toothbrush brand across the Rs 10-Rs 299 price range, with growth driven by higher replacement rates. Quick commerce is a structural driver, contributing 40 per cent of Colgate's e-commerce sales, with margins 400 basis points higher than traditional channels.

Gross margin is expected to stay at 69-70 per cent, while operating profit growth may lag sales as advertising spends are high. The e-commerce contribution to Colgate is around twice that of the category average. There is no timeline for portfolio expansion.

Overall sales growth is in line with Dabur and HUL’s oral care growth over the same period. The Colgate management has also refrained from giving revenue growth guidance. Higher growth will entail a step-up in brand investments to drive premiumisation, and this will lower operating profit. The company has entered into a partnership with Bombay Shaving Company to handle the front end in e-commerce.

Management reiterated its priority to push growth ahead of profitability. A relatively soft base could drive double-digit sales growth in FY27, but sustainability of that rate in the medium term is questionable. Advertising and promotions spend is 50 per cent of sales in the premium portfolio. Hence, near-term operating margins could moderate, as scale benefits and operating leverage may be offset by high A&P spend and inverted duty structures.

Oral care consumption is structurally low in India. Urban India consumes toothpaste at 0.7 times the Philippines' levels, while rural consumption is 0.5 times. Toothbrush replacement is also underpenetrated at every nine months (six months in the Philippines). In toothbrushes, Colgate leads across the Rs 10-299 range, with premium growing faster. Only 19 per cent of toothpaste is in the premium category, which is far lower than for soaps and shampoos.

Management says premium demand is democratising across Tier 2 and rural markets, supported by digital and e-commerce/quick commerce. The e-commerce contribution is above double digits, and e-commerce and quick commerce are growth- and margin-accretive. Direct distribution (1.7 million outlets) may also be a key growth lever, and there’s a focus on adding coverage.

Management says the Palmolive portfolio has underperformed. The partnership with Bombay Shaving Company is aimed at leveraging its understanding of digital and D2C to revive Palmolive’s growth. Whitening is another opportunity, with India penetration levels at 2 per cent versus 20-25 per cent in the US. Competition will help grow the category, while Colgate’s share in whitening is higher than its overall toothpaste share.

Colgate reported a strong Q1FY27 performance with 12 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, which was the first quarter of double-digit revenue growth after six quarters. Brand investments increased 34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 250 crore (approximately 16 per cent of sales). Gross margins will be range-bound, aided by savings under the ‘Funding the Growth’ (FTG) programme, which led to 4.7 per cent savings in FY26.

Operating profit margin is approximately 500 basis points higher than the next-closest FMCG peer. The four growth pillars were leading growth in accelerated premiumisation, leading growth in toothbrushes, toothpaste category growth, and building the personal care (Palmolive) portfolio.