Colgate Palmolive slips 4% as flat Q4 profit, margin miss disappoint Street

Colgate Palmolive shares slipped 3.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹2,081 per share. However, at 11:30 AM, Colgate Palmolive’s share recovered slightly, but was down 2.29 per cent at ₹2,108 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.22 per cent at 76,334.45.

The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Friday, after market hours. In the March quarter, Colgate Palmolive reported flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y) consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY26) to ₹353.3 crore, from ₹355 crore a year ago.

The oral-care major saw its revenue rise 9.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,595.4 crore, which the company said was due to momentum being broad-based across its core and premium portfolios and balanced between pricing and volume. Check detailed results here

Brokerages’ view

Nomura | Upgrade to Buy | Target raised to ₹2,500 from ₹2,050

Nomura expects Colgate's revenue growth momentum to improve and return to near-double-digits in FY27, versus flat growth in FY26. This is expected to be led by a revival in volume growth — which recovered to 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 after four consecutive quarters of decline — with mid-single-digit volume growth expected ahead, supported by a favourable base. Pricing growth is also expected to return to mid-single digits from low-single digits in FY26, with management guiding for low-single-digit pricing against some cost pressures and no expected volume backlash.

The brokerage believes the worst of the impact of the goods and services tax (GST)-led inverted duty structure on margins is largely behind. While the first half of FY27 may see some residual impact, the company is addressing it through logistics optimisation and representations to the government. Colgate has inventory covers for the next two quarters, and premiumisation-led favourable mix along with savings from its Funding the Growth programme are expected to largely protect gross margins from West Asia war-driven commodity inflation. Gross profit margin improvement is expected to continue, with the company reinvesting some of the gains by stepping up advertising spends — largely to support new product launches — which Nomura views positively for future growth.

The stock trades at 36x March 2028 EPS. Key downside risks flagged include weak volumes and margin pressure.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target hiked to ₹2,500 from ₹2,150

The brokerage noted that Colgate delivered 9 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth to ₹1,600 crore in Q4FY26, ahead of Motilal's estimate of ₹1,530 crore, with a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 per cent. Volume growth came in at 4 per cent — ahead of the estimate of 2 per cent — marking the first quarter of positive volume growth after three consecutive quarters of decline. For the full year FY26, the company reported flat revenue and a volume decline of 1.5 per cent.

Heading into FY27, management reiterated its focus on driving balanced growth through volume recovery and selective pricing actions, while continuing to invest in brands and premiumisation initiatives to support top-line growth. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.