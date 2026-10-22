Colgate shares fall 2% ahead of Q2 show; eyes on 1st earnings under new CEO

Colgate-Palmolive India shares fell nearly 2 per cent on Thursday ahead of the company’s Q2FY27 earnings. The results will mark the first quarter under new MD and CEO Manish Anandani.

At 12:09 PM, Colgate’s share price was trading 1.29 per cent lower at ₹1,697.80 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.90 per cent at 22,606.45. In intraday trade, the stock fell 1.91 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹1,687 per share.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the stock is moving south in a lower-highs and lower-lows formation after hitting its all-time high in September 2024. It is also trading below its key short-term as well as long-term moving averages, exhibiting a weak chart structure. “Immediate support is placed around the ₹1,600–₹1,560 spot zones. Considering its current chart structure, we suggest traders maintain a "sell on rise" trading approach on this stock as long as it trades below the 1920 spot level on a closing basis,” he said

Colgate Q1FY27 Result

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on reported 7 per cent rise in net profit at ₹343.08 crore for the June quarter FY27, helped by volume growth from its toothpaste portfolio and expansion in margins. In the year-ago period, the profit was ₹320.62 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the oral hygiene product maker.

Sales were up 12 per cent to ₹1,590.56 crore in the June quarter of FY27. Total expenses were up 13.8 per cent to ₹1,160.57 crore. Total income, including other income, was ₹1,626.10 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

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