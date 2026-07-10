Coming soon: KYC from home for NRI, foreign investors looking at India

The reform measures on the anvil are likely to include a video-based KYC process, Aadhaar-based authentication for NRIs holding a UID number, the recognition of digital signatures from other countries, and the possible introduction of a digital notarisation process, senior officials involved in the deliberations told Business Standard.

“Right now, for NRIs or foreign investors coming in, there are lots of challenges in terms of due diligence, and they take almost a month to be onboarded into our financial system. NRIs have to, in fact, be physically present to open a bank account in India,” a finance ministry official said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently eased investment norms for NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), enhancing investment limits in listed companies without Sebi registration. The move is aimed at supporting foreign capital inflows at a time when overseas institutional investors have remained net sellers.

“While regulators are trying to expand investment limits for NRIs, the KYC process has remained a challenge. In times of heightened restrictions, such as airspace-related disruptions, it is not easy for NRIs to travel physically for KYC verification,” said a second official with direct knowledge of the reforms being considered.

In December 2025, Sebi allowed the due diligence for re-KYC of NRI clients to be completed digitally through geolocation tagging and video verification, a system that could be replicated for first-time KYC of NRI clients.

“Sebi is now trying to enable the re-KYC system for regular KYC as well. However, this may require assistance and collaboration with the RBI. It may not be an UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)-type authentication, but something could be worked out using passports. NRIs should be able to invest from wherever they are based,” said the second official.

“Video KYC is blocked for Internet Protocol or IP addresses outside India. In today's day and age with so much AI and evolution of the IT sector, I don’t think that’s a valid proposition… so we have to see how to mitigate the risks and open it up,” noted the ministry official.

“Aadhaar-based face authentication from outside India is also blocked, so an NRI with Aadhaar still can’t do a KYC. So we are trying to see how these blocks can be removed, and the UIDAI is coming out with a solution which does not have this kind of IP restriction,” he explained further.

According to Prime Database, NRI shareholding in National Stock Exchange-listed companies stood at 0.62 per cent, valued at about ₹2.5 trillion, as of March 2026. These numbers are virtually unchanged from 0.63 per cent, or about ₹2.57 trillion, a year earlier.

“For NRIs and OCIs (overseas citizens of India), the issue is not merely geotagging but verification. Making Indian passports and OCI card information available through DigiLocker would help remove a major practical hurdle,” said Harsh Roongta, founder, Fee Only Investment Advisors LLP.

In December 2025, the government announced the enablement of Passport Verification Record (PVR) on the DigiLocker platform, allowing storage, sharing and verification of digital documents and certificates.

“If you go over the transactional and operational difficulties, there are multiple things in terms of the law not enabling it, regulations are so prohibitive… that we need to see how to simplify,” the first official noted.

The market regulator is also holding parleys with registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to remove ambiguity in documentation requirements and bring in greater standardisation.

“From interpretation issues to structural bottlenecks, the regulator has reached out to intermediaries and investors to understand areas of concern. It is working to remove unnecessary barriers and address the root causes,” said the second official.

Among the challenges already identified is the difficulty foreign nationals face in submittin documents. Digital signatures, recognised under the Information Technology law, need to be issued by entities in India licensed to issue digital signature certificates by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA).

“We don't have any kind of agreement with a foreign CCA to accept their digital signature when submitted, so basically any foreigner coming to invest have to first enroll for our country’s digital signature and then submit them, and the process of doing that is similar to the KYC process. There is no interoperability,” the ministry official pointed out.

“We have the option of notaries, but no option of digital notaries. We are examining if that can be an option. So there are multiple aspects to the complexity of onboarding foreign nationals and NRIs into our financial system and for enterprises as well, and we are trying to solve that,” the ministry official said, adding that some of the steps could entail amendments to existing laws and rules.