Commodity ETFs drive surge in turnover of passive schemes in FY26

Average daily turnover in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has risen dramatically over the past six years, with a notable shift in composition towards commodities. Total ETF turnover climbed from ₹237 crore in FY21 to ₹4,577 crore in FY26, before easing slightly to ₹4,390 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

The turnover of commodity ETFs, driven largely by gold and silver ETFs, witnessed a sharp surge in FY26, rising from ₹224 crore in FY25 to ₹2,907 crore in FY26. This accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the total turnover.

Debt ETF activity also increased steadily, rising from ₹107 crore in FY21 to more than ₹1,000 crore in the latest quarter.

The assets under management of India's passive fund industry have grown to ₹14.82 trillion as of June 2026, supported by strong net inflows of ₹16,622 crore after a subdued May. Net inflows into passive schemes stood at ₹34,641 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

According to an earlier report by Zerodha Fund House, net inflows into gold ETFs in FY26 stood at ₹68,868 crore, accounting for a 38 per cent share of total inflows, while silver ETFs recorded inflows of ₹30,412 crore, with a 16.8 per cent share.

Instead of a fund manager actively picking stocks, a passive fund automatically invests in the same securities, in the same proportion, as an index.