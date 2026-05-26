Concor shares slip 5% on posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 10% YoY

Container Corporation of India (Concor) shares slipped 5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹486.45 per share. However, at 9:17 AM, Concor’s share recovered slightly, but was down 4.2 per cent at ₹490.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 76,261.43.

The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter, Concor reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY26) to ₹259.29 crore, from ₹287.69 crore a year ago.

READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 400 pts from day's low, Nifty tops 24000 Its revenue from operations came in at ₹2,263.3 crore, down 1 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹ 2,287.83 crore. The board declared a dividend of ₹1 per share, amounting to ₹76.1 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its result update, said that Concor’s revenue dipped 1 per cent Y-o-Y, which was 6 per cent below the brokerage’s estimate. Total volumes grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.4m TEUs, with EXIM/ domestic volumes at 0.107m/0.36m TEUs.

Blended realization decreased 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,803/TEU. EXIM/Domestic realization stood at ₹14,015/₹21,112 per TEU.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin came in at 18.6 per cent, lower than Motilal Oswal’s estimate of 22.4 per cent. Ebitda declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore and was 22 per cent below the brokerage’s estimate. In line with the weak operating performance, adjusted profit after tax (APAT) declined 15 per cent Y-o-Y, which was 24 per cent below analysts’ estimate.

As a result, depreciation on LNG trucks & trailers for FY26 stood at ₹8.2 crore—a reduction of ₹8.1 crore in FY26. This change led to a corresponding increase in profit before tax (PBT) for FY26 by ₹8.1 crore. In FY26, revenue/Ebitda/APAT grew 2 per cent/1 per cent/-6 per cent. Meanwhile, Equirus Securities in its report said that Concor reported a materially weak quarter, with revenue remaining subdued, indicating potential market share loss across segments. Margin performance was significantly disappointing, particularly in the domestic business where profitability nearly collapsed, resulting in sharp Ebitda and PAT miss versus expectations. Notably, the results came in far below even our already muted estimates, making the extent of operational weakness more concerning.

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